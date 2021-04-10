“Our goal is the Champions”

04/10/2021 at 8:30 AM CEST

He led the A series for 18 days without interruption, but Milan has been showing signs of exhaustion for weeks. He has added 11 of the last 24 points at stake and, with the fight for Europe in a fist, the ‘Rossoneri’ fear that at the last minute the great objective of the course will escape them: to return to the Champions. Today they measure the rival propitious to add, a Parma in relegation zone and that they have won one of their last 20 games.

“The Champions League is our goal and we are all fighting to achieve it & rdquor;, said the coach yesterday Stefano pioli, who stressed: “We never said the word ‘Scudetto’ & rdquor ;. The coach, visiting his native Parma, was against looking at the remaining nine games and stressed the importance of playing each game as if it were the last.

At Ennio Tardini, the ‘rossonero’ coach recovers Mandzukic, Brahim Diaz Y Leao. Will not be Romagnoli Y Calabria in a special match for Zlatan, because the Parma It is the team against which he has the best scoring average in Italy: 10 goals in 12 games.

Probable lineups

Parma: Sepe; Conti, Bani, Gagliolo, Pezzella; Kucka, Hernani, Kurtic; Man, Pellè and Gervinho.

Milan: Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernández; Bennacer, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Çalhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.