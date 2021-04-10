Our future phones could come with COVID-19 detection sensors, although not in the short term | Technology

General Electric researchers have managed to create advanced sensors capable of detecting the presence of COVID-19 nanoparticles and other viruses, to alert the user.

From the first smartphone launches to the present, these devices have improved ostensibly, and we are not only talking about processors or an avant-garde design, but also about functionalities that allow us to make our lives much better, and in view of the fact that nothing will ever return. As before, researchers are already working on equipping these smartphones of the future with health-focused features.

And it is that medical technology has improved during these last decades offering many of its functionalities in watches and also in smartphones with heart rate sensors, blood oxygen measurement sensors or even ECG monitors, and it is likely that our watches and mobile phones of the future also arrive with sensors capable of detecting COVID-19.

This is how researchers from General Electric, which have recently received a grant from the National Institute of Health to continue advancing in the development of sensors that could be integrated into smart devices such as phones and watches to detect COVID-19 and other viruses that are around us.

The team is so convinced of this progress that it bluntly asserts that These sensors have the same detection capabilities as the largest and most advanced analytical instruments found in a laboratory. They claim that they could adjust these sensors so that they are able to isolate virus particles without interference from other elements and thus identify them.

“Our sensors are like bloodhounds. We train them to detect a specific thing, and they can do it well without being diverted from the path by something else, ”he says. Radislav Potyrailo, Principal Scientist at General Electric Research.

In addition to the latest Apple Watch, there are more watches that can do electrocardiograms (ECGs), a popular and especially useful feature in a smartwatch.

But it is not an invention that we will see in the short term, since right now the team is in the phase where during the next two years they will refine it with the hope of placing it in the next smartphones of the future or also in watches. In any case, this does not depend on them, and important players such as Samsung or Apple would have to go directly to GE to include these sensors in their phones and watches.

If in the future these sensors reach our electronic devices, they could send us some kind of alert if the sensor detects the presence of a virus near us, so that we immediately leave the place.