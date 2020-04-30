The trend that is taking shape is curious. For weeks, we mainly heard the refrain from supporters of the L1 stop. Precaution and sanitation have taken precedence over the rest. Why not. I would have preferred that, until the end, we tried to find a compromise, a solution to avoid this binarity, but it was not so. What annoys me most is that ancillary considerations have interfered. In short, something that revolves around: “It’s only soccer!” Health or economy? Subject for the bac bac, you have four hours!

The trend mentioned above is giving way to doubt. What if we went too fast? Why we didn’t say how important it is to start again, to wait before deciding, to try something.

For a month, French football prepared for the recovery, developed a scenario of returning to the field while displaying a different face. In the end and when it came to deciding, the state found itself faced with people who never really said loudly and unanimously: We are ready.

Instead, we had the quarrel of the presidents. The failure of governance. Difficult if not impossible negotiations around wages and a union, UNFP, which clearly said it did not want to resume. Usually Sylvain Kastendeuch and his friends are almost useless and we do not know who they really represent, but here we understand that they did participate in shooting the L1.

The middle of the football flows and shoots itself in the foot permanently

I don’t know if it’s funny or serious, but at the last moment, President Macron called Deschamps. So, since he didn’t have enough interlocutors to offer something, an opinion, a method or whatever, he called the star coach to get his opinion! Admit that this is completely crazy. And what did Deschamps say? Nothing. “Do your best, president.” Thank you goodbye.

In fact we get along well. I don’t know anything about the risks, the science, I don’t have that pretension. I can easily imagine that a takeover would have presented great organizational difficulties.

So I’m just looking at this football community unable to express itself, to defend itself, to have an opinion. A medium that flows and shoots itself in the foot constantly.

In Italy where the trend has been to follow France, the president of the Fédé said: “If you want to make clubs lose 500 million, do it, I don’t sign.” Whether he is right or not matters little. He seeks to move forward, to find a solution and displays his willingness to play. The state, football: Everyone has their responsibility.

In Spain, Rakitic, an important Barça player says: “I assume the risk of playing. It will be the same as for each worker.”

In both countries, the emotion caused by the virus was at least as strong as it is here. But the reactions were totally different. It may not resume, but at least they tried to save their football, to save themselves! I am told: “But what would have happened if, once the resumption, one or two cases had been reported?” Well, in a pragmatic way, we would have advised and perhaps noted that we could not go further. But we would have tried. It will be the same in all sectors of activity, everywhere and unfortunately for quite some time. I say something horrible? If so, sorry.

Who is the head of French football? It seems that Le Graët remains the big boss. He too was called at the last moment by the President. As often the Breton first thought of his interests. As long as he can cram his French Cup final and his three Blues games in September, everything is fine. His cases are healthy. Again the phone call was useless.

Pro football will therefore come out of this crisis in pieces and not have fought. Without even trying to postpone the decision to see if the situation could improve. He agreed without saying anything.

And obviously he still gave a catastrophic image. The players do not let go of anything except a few donations here and there and a UNFP agreement which no one has understood. No PSG player is at the UNFP. The first of our clubs is therefore not represented. It is puzzling isn’t it? You will tell me that the PSG does not need anyone to give a bad image. Moreover, we are still awaiting wage cuts and strong and positive gestures in the crisis.

That said, what will happen now?

The clubs will be torn apart on the ranking. The formula chosen should be that of the quotient after day 28, but will it be accepted by all without recourse? Then, we will ask Mediapro for money. We didn’t want to put the economy (that horrible dirty word) at the center of the debate, but hey, at some point we will still have to face reality. Will Mediapro want to bring the sorrel forward? Will he be able to? Because that is the other side of the problem that may well arise soon. Will Mediapro, which does not yet exist, be solid enough, profitable and in line with its promises?

And then it will end with governance. Will this crisis cause a change at the head of the LFP? The search for strong power or the pursuit of divisions? In summary, our football has never seemed so fragile and weak.