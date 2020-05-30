We bring you our favorite models to introduce you to the world of video game streaming.

Microphones are a very common peripheral in many media. In ours, video games, their traditional use has been mainly ascommunication toolfast and direct during our online games; However, the gradual expansion and popularization of live broadcasts on video games and the creation of content around this hobby have placed these peripherals in a much more advantageous position than a few years ago in this medium. This device is the main tool to offer our voice through these channels and therefore they are the object of desire among those players who want to start sharing their experiences with the rest of the world.

A while ago we published our previous guide on this topic. This time we wanted to give a different approach, with USB microphones as protagonists and a clear price limit to justify this decision. All this with the aim of helping to choose an “initiation” microphone in order to enter this world. We invite you to check which are our microphonesFavorite USB for less than 100 euros.

USB or XLR microphones + Sound interface?

When it comes to getting a microphone, one of the first questions we usually ask ourselves is whether to opt for a plug-and-play microphone and USB interface, or to get a somewhat more complete set of microphone + interface. In this text we have opted forusb microphonesfor several reasons, the main one being the price margin in which we are moving, very followed by other reasons such as ease of use for the novice user or the prior knowledge necessary to make correct use of this class of devices. Condenser USB microphones include everything you need to operate inside them, and while less versatile than studio equipment, simple or not,the ease of putting them to workThrough a simple USB connection, it seems to us a reason to opt for them in a text that focuses on those who want to start in the world of broadcasting and content creation.

What should we know when purchasing a microphone

The different pickup patterns that we usually see in voice microphones. Due to the extensive offer of microphones, the different purposes for which they are used and the enormous amount of technical information that we can find on them, it is common to ask ourselves what, of all the information available, may be of interest to us. For our purpose and the focus of this text, we consider that the following should be taken into account:

Frequency range. In the world of audio, it always refers to the ability to capture or emit sound. Generally, the wider this range, the richer the sound picked up in the case of a microphone by it; although it must be borne in mind that, for the purpose presented here, it is not a truly determining factor.The uptake patternor polar pattern. Refers to the address through which the microphone picks up sound. Generally, voice and voice microphones often have a patternCardioidThat is to say, they “listen” better to the sounds coming from their front. Other patterns, such as the omnidirectional all directions or the Bipolar sounds in front and back are also relatively common.Impedance. This is the internal resistance of the microphone as a function of its frequency. Most USB microphones have a low impedance due to their power source.The sensibility. For a microphone, sensitivity refers to the electrical voltage level of the microphone. Their values ​​are usually negative and the lower their level, the more difficult they are to receive the signal.Sound pressure level (SPL). It usually refers to the maximum sound level before the microphone begins to distort it. It is measured in decibels and the higher the pressure is withstood without distorting the captured sound.Signal / noise ratio. It is an important measure that determines through the sound pressure level and the own noise level; It is usually measured in decibels, and the higher this ratio the clearer the sound the microphone picks up.

With all this paraphernalia explained, we turn to our recommendations. The self-imposed limit of 100 euros responds to the range from which we consider that more advanced audio solutions are beginning to be worth considering; as well as the maximum expense you would recommend to a novice from live broadcasts before considering spending more on better gear. These are the microphonesordered by price:

Fifine K669 Microphone

This small microphone already appeared as the most affordable recommendation of our old guide, and it did it for its benefits at its low price. It is a small condenser microphonebuilt in metal and with cardioid pattern. It has a relatively crisp, clear sound that should far exceed what most gaming headsets offer; although without great pretensions. Its price fluctuates a lot these days and it would only be onerecommended purchase below 25 eurosOtherwise, models like the Tonor TC-777 may be a better choice for that price.

Buy Fifine K669 Microphone (45 euros)

Behringer C-1U Microphone

With a price very similar to the Fifine, but afar superior sound, we have this model. It is a model of the Behringer brand, an old brand known in the professional audio sector; specifically, a large diaphragm condenser microphone with cardioid pattern. It is a very affordable studio model and advocates beyond voice recordings; although it is because of the latter that it is here.

Buy Behringer C-1U Microphone (35 euros)

Ozone Rec X50 Microphone

Ozone markets this model as ainitiation microphonefor live broadcasts and amateur recordings; We believe that this distinction is correct. It is a condenser microphone with a cardioid or omnidirectional pattern; It stands out for its metallic construction and its clear capture of sound, always at a safe distance from the microphone. It is not a microphone comparable to higher price ranges, but in the range of 50 euros in which it moves we believe that it is an option to take into account.

Buy Ozone Rec X50 Microphone (50 euros)

Tonor Q9 Microphone

In the range of 60 euros we enter the reign of Blue Snowball. Although this model is a great option, we want to show that there is life beyond Blue’s model by recommending one that, in our eyes, presentsbest performance for its price. This is the Tonor Q9, again, a condenser microphone with cardioid pattern and metal construction. Its sound reception is good, within what we could expect in a product in its price range, without fuss; but the real incentive for your purchase, beyond the correct thing that the microphone is, is the accessory look that Tonor includes for that price: adjustable arm, anti-pop filter, shock base and other incentives for what is a microphone functional and complete.

Buy Tonor Q9 Microphone (66 euros)

Auna Mic-900S Microphone

Approaching the limit of our budget, we would like to recommend this Auna model. It is once again a condenser microphone with cardioid pattern, with metal construction and large diaphragm. The Mic-900S is a modelrelatively popularamong streamers and users of similar profile for its excellent sound capture, especially below 100 euros in price; As an anecdote, we highlight the clarity of the reception of the mic even when very close to it, with the consequent density and warmth in the recording of voice by consequence.

Buy Auna Mic-900S Microphone (80 euros)

Samson C01U Pro Microphone

We debated between recommending this Samson model and the Audio Technica ATR2500 for our budget limit; but, taking into account that there is a new version on the market that solves some of its weaknesses, and that this is slightly out of our limit, we have decided to resort to the C01U. It is a condenser microphone with cardioid pattern, large diaphragm and metal body and grill. itsvoice reception is excellentat a distance, but greatly appreciates the inclusion of some kind of pop filter, as well as a better arm for recordings.

Buy Samson C01U Pro Microphone (82 euros)

