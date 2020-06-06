A review of each of these models and why we like them.

The keyboard is our main tool to operate with the computer. From the work of productivity that we carry out on this peripheral, to the leisure and fun offered by video games, saving those who prefer the control, everything on our PCs goes through its keys to a lesser or greater extent. It is due to this that there is a huge offer around this peripheral, with models dedicated to different purposes, focused on different audiences and with very different prices. Today we aspire to bring you our favorite models below 100 euros for a specific purpose: to play; all this in the hope of helping you choose your keyboard.

Before we begin: the great debate

Within the world of video games, more specifically in the PC community, this peripheral is inevitably caught in an eternal debate around the question “How much is it worth spending on a keyboard?“as well as a constant struggle between advocates of affordable membrane models and fans of mechanical switches.

In one of our previous articles we tried to respond objectively to this confrontation, although we were not able to venture to answer the price dilemma; even less when there are communities dedicated to this peripheral that leave hundreds of euros in personalized cases, exclusive models and high-quality keys. For us, the simplest answer to understand this peripheral is that it is a toolAs such, it will only fulfill its mission if it is functional and adapts to the needs of its users. In this case, those users are us, the players, and that criterion of choice, past the mere functionality, is purely subjective.

For all these reasons, we have organized this text including a different options around the idea of ​​our affordable keyboard ideal for gaming. We have indicated which models are mechanical, we have ordered them by price not by preference and we have given a short list of reasons why we think the models we bring here today are worthwhile. Without further wordiness, we begin.

Membrane keyboards are our ideal option if we do not consider a large outlay when we get a new keyboard. There is a good selection of these, as well as a large number of dedicated gaming keyboards; However, due to the characteristics of these peripherals, we have opted for only two options, one affordable and simple, and another thought for gamers, but which maintains a low profile price.

Logitech K120

When someone who doesn’t want to or can’t spend more than is strictly necessary to put a keyboard on their desk, the reference model for this is usually the Logitech K120. It is the quintessential office keyboard. There is nothing in it that stands out especially, no lighting, no settings, no software; it simply focuses on doing its job properly.

Buy Logitech K120 (15.90 euros)

Why we like it. It is a membrane keyboard with a standard profile below 17 euros in price, in many cases, with an even lower cost. It is this price that justifies its possible deficiencies of this keyboard. When it comes down to it, it’s just a full-size model with textured ABS construction and membrane switches.

Pictek Metal Keyboard

The main commercial brands in the market have membrane or mecha-membrane models, as some have named it with the drawback that its price is usually very close to mechanical options that may be of interest to us. This Pictek has a good balance between price, construction and performance; making it one of our favorite options within this price framework.

Buy Pictek Metal Keyboard (25.99 euros)

Why we like it. Unlike the K120, this keyboard has features created with gamers in mind, such as anti-ghosting. Its construction on a metal plate gives a certain firmness to the keyboard and a good feeling while we use it and its lighting is correct, especially for its price. Simple extras, like good-density ABS plastic keys, round out the offer.

Immersing ourselves in the world of mechanical keyboards, our options multiply and become more interesting, although also more expensive. There are many models of mechanical keyboard that fall within the price range that we have imposed, but of all of them, we wanted to highlight the following models:

Redragon Mitra K551

Of the multiple options around 50 euros that we could have chosen, we especially like the Redragon option with its Mitra K551. It is a review of the K551 Vara that solves some of its problems and takes the opportunity to introduce some extras. In addition to this full version, there is also a slightly lower priced TKL, the K552 Kumara. Both keyboards have the same characteristics, which is why we like both models equally, it is at the expense of the preferences of each user to opt for one or the other.

Buy Redragon Mitra K551 (49.99 euros)

Why we like it. The K551 is a cheap keyboard, but with a very smart spending distribution. The body and base of the keyboard is made of ABS plastic with a questionable finish, but it has a metal plate at the base of the switches to provide rigidity and improve the feeling of use. These switches are Otemu Blue Box, a cheaper manufacturer than Gateron or Cherry, but with these Blue Boxes they get a touch with a little more personality than in previous iterations. Everything on this keyboard is right for its price, and that’s why it’s on this list. Its weakest point is software, but we can do without it.

Krom Kernel

It is difficult to make a selection of affordable recommended keyboards and not include the Krom Kernel, as it has been the reference model in this section almost since its launch. It is a complete mechanical keyboard, with plastic construction and a price that is usually around 55 euros. There is a TKL version of the model that we list here, as happens with the previous recommendation, so the choice of one over the other is up to the user’s liking.

Buy Krom Kernel (52,90 euros)

Why we like it. The Krom Kernel is listed here as an alternative to our previous option, with more “standard” switches regarding what we can find in the market if we compare it with the Mitra K551. Its construction is entirely in plastic, with a good finish. Its most notable point for the price it has is its RGB lighting, very correct and with various configurations; all without software. If we had to highlight a negative point, we opted for its somewhat irregular stabilizers, as well as the material of its keys, made of ABS with a questionable finish. The latter can be solved by acquiring higher keys later.

Redragon K550 Yama

The K550 Yama is our second and last Redragon recommendation on this list. It is a full keyboard, with extended size, a multitude of additional keys and lines that inevitably remind us of the Corsair K570. In the current market there are a good number of keyboards with the same design line as the Corsair medium and high ranges for less than 100 euros, as is the case with the Amazonbasics keyboard, and even some from the brand itself; But we think this K550 Yama gives more for what it costs than those options, which is why it is listed here.

Buy Redragon K550 Yama (64.99 euros)

Why we like it. Its construction is solid and revolves around a central metallic plate that gives body to the keyboard; It has functions that some players can appreciate a lot, as it happens with programmable macros. Its switches are the Otemu Purple, with a tactile mechanism with a certain similarity to the Cherry Brown ones, very widespread among players. Other extras, such as the Double-Shot ABS keys, give it a more premium finish than we would expect for a keyboard in this price range; Although there are points where the cut in costs is allowed to show.

Ozone Strikeback

Approaching our price limit we can find very interesting options on the market, such as the HyperX Alloy TKL, the Corsair K68, or this Ozone Strikeback. We opted for the latter as a recommendation for the simple reason that we believe it offers more for this price range.

Buy Ozone Strikeback (74.90 euros)

Why we like it. Despite having a matte plastic full body, its finish and, above all, the keyboard lighting give it a relatively “premium” look for a product that moves around 70 euros. We highlight its software for its functionality and good performance, as well as additional extras, such as the ability to remove and replace the cable or the volume control wheel. Its switches are Kailh Red, a brand that, although a few years ago brought questionable quality switches, has repositioned itself as one of the most recognized on the market; especially in the enthusiastic sector.

Fnatic MiniStreak

With the limit of 100 euros that we have imposed we cannot choose keyboards like the One 2 TKL that we have recommended on other occasions; Although I know that we can opt for models like this Fnatic MiniStreak that we list here and that on previous occasions we have placed as an alternative to take into account. This time we disregarded the complete model for exceeding our limit of 100 euros.

Buy Fnatic MiniStreak (99.99 euros)

Why we like it. There is much to highlight about this model. Cherry Silent switches across the range, well built chassis, built-in palm rest, good quality ABS keys, functional software. In general, it is a good keyboard with competitive DNA and some characteristics that give it that price, somewhat higher than other alternatives that we have seen.

In closing, we want to show you a compact keyboard that we believe may be an ideal first step towards advanced customization of our keyboard. Like so many other things in this world, it is difficult to find products of this type outside international stores; Still lower than the price limit that we have imposed ourselves, so we will resort to a portal such as Banggod to recommend this keyboard.

Geek GK61

The Geek GK61 is a compact keyboard with interchangeable optical switches; which we can replace with relative ease as long as they are compatible, and even modify them with the due knowledge to achieve the result that we want. If we are not that personalization, it is still a 60% keyboard with a very good price and more than acceptable finishes. Be careful with the international ANSI distribution, it is not in an ISO version with included, the one used to write in Spanish.

Buy Geek GK61 (45.30 euros)

Why we like it. Due to the possibility of swapping the switches of this model, as well as its compatibility with other personalization products on the market, we believe that the Geek GK61 is a good first step to enter the world of custom keyboards at a level that goes more there to change our keys.

At this point, it only remains to reaffirm that the choice of a keyboard, as well as what we want to spend on it, varies enormously from one user to another. Within this subjectivity, we have tried to maintain a certain order, argue what we like about each of the models listed here and offer what for us are the most interesting options below the limit that we have imposed. We hope it has been useful for you and we invite you to share what an “ideal” keyboard is for you to play.

