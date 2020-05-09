Catalina Botero-Marino, co-chair of the Facebook advisory board and dean of the Law School of the Universidad de Los Andes.

Catalina Botero-Marino (Bogotá, 1965) is the Spanish-speaking voice on the content advisory council that will review the decisions that Facebook makes about what information it maintains or removes from this social network. The so-called Facebook Super Court or the appeals court is – as Botero has explained – an alternative model in the face of moderation flaws in platforms and attempts at government regulations. “If it succeeds, it will avoid the temptation of state regulations that are so dangerous.”

Lawyer Botero was Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the IACHR and is the dean of the Faculty of Law of the University of Los Andes. He will chair this independent council, along with former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Jamal Greene, professor at Columbia University, and Michael McConnell, former federal judge and now professor at Stanford University. A major challenge to a universe of over 3 billion Facebook and Instagram users and hundreds of thousands of daily requests for content moderation.

Question. The moderation that the platforms do has become a Gordian knot. What is the diagnosis from which the advice starts?

Answer. The platforms have responded by designing internal content moderation rules, which is what they call community standards. But they are applied either by artificial intelligence or by a group of people who do not know the context in which they produce the information and neither do they know international human rights law. Those systems and human groups are very good at detecting the most obvious things or those where no decision has to be made and the information is legitimate or clearly it is about cases of child pornography and you have to get it off the net. But in the most iconic and urgent cases there is no assurance that the platform is doing it right. Also, even if you did it right there are cases where there may be a conflict of interest.

P. What was the break to reach this model?

R. There are two emblematic cases that generated enormous discussion. On one side, the one with the iconic photo from the Vietnam War in which a girl flees Napalm. In 2016, a European newspaper published the photo to illustrate an article, but Facebook’s artificial intelligence removes it because the girl is naked. The editor of the newspaper complains to Facebook about how freedom of expression can be in the hands of a robot and begins the debate on whether the platform censors or not and what it withdraws. At the other extreme, it is a criticism of the information that Facebook does not get from the social network. It has to do with the persecution of the Rohingya in Myanmar, where Facebook networks were used to generate something that may be incitement to genocide. Users told Facebook that this could not circulate and the platform took time to remove the information. Afterward, Mark Zuckerberg apologized. It is the other side of the coin, with information that clearly should have come out because it was inciting violence against a minority group.

P. What will be its nature? Is it a type of ethics court or a Supreme Court type of appeals?

R. The design of the council starts from the question Facebook asks about how we respond to these types of cases with a model that is self-regulatory but with an independent board. It has two functions. The first is when it collects a case and there the decision we make is mandatory for Facebook, but the council can only attract a case in which the platform has already made the decision. There it would act as a kind of court of appeal. That is why they have called it the Facebook Super Court. The second function is advisory. You can suggest Facebook to change its policies. That is not mandatory, but you can tell the company: the way you describe this ban is too ambiguous, and its AI robots are not getting it right and are pulling out information that they shouldn’t be, correct it.

P. How are the rules stipulated, what will the public criticism of the company be like?

R. If the council finds that there is a systematic policy situation, it can make a public recommendation to it. Facebook has to respond to it publicly too. It would have a very high reputational cost not to adopt the recommendations. On the other hand, the decisions (on the cases) if it has to obey them by the own institutional design that it created.

P. In which cases can it be denied?

R. The rules contemplate the procedure and the obligation to comply with the decision unless it is illegal. But it is highly unlikely that a council of this nature will make such a decision. Transparency is very important. The duty of the four people we were named is to be ungrateful with Facebook. Just like the constitutional judges elected by Congress who must then review the laws made by that elected Congress.

P. About transparency, what can be said to those who fear that it could become a court of censorship?

R. All the members of this board have worked with constitutional or international human rights law and with advanced standards that prevent censorship. The council is oriented to the defense of freedom of expression. Except for those cases in which the speech can cause real and disproportionate damage in a human right and there is no way to avoid that damage other than moderation of the content. It is the only reason that could justify moderation.

P. With these challenges, do you think that this model of council is a watershed for regulation on the Internet?

R. It is a unique model and if it works it would have two types of impacts. On the one hand, in the communities in which the content is moderated. The idea is to be able to explain why a certain content, despite the fact that some people don’t like it, has to be able to circulate or why other content causes damage of such magnitude that there is no other way to handle it than excluding the content. The other impact is more structural, and that is that the discussion about platform failures had reached the point of suggesting state regulations, which was the only thing many people came up with in the face of platform failures. So, if this model is successful, it may be a response to the concerns of those who consider that the regulation of platforms is not adequate. Also a response that avoids state regulation and that allows the Internet to remain as we know it today with its enormous democratizing potential, even if false information circulates. If this alternative model works, in the most democratic systems we will avoid the temptation of state regulation. It may be a watershed, but it will depend on how it works. Its institutional design allows hope.

P. There are cases of clear violations of human rights, but what will happen to the most nebulous cases that the council can handle?

R. Most of the cases have to do with violation of fundamental rights. It is difficult to find moderation of content that does not have to do with children’s rights; the violation of marginalized groups, which can cause discrimination, or of threatened groups, of hate speech. We will not know of the simplest cases. Those will continue to be moderated by the usual systems of the platform.

P. What role would the council play in times of global health crisis and the spread of disinformation and anti-vaccines?

R. In this pandemic, Facebook adopts a rule stating that although it is true that it cannot be the guardian of what is true or false and therefore it will not remove the information that is false, when that disinformation has an impact on People’s lives can moderate and withdraw them from the platform. That would be a typical case to look at the advice. At first one would think it is easy, but in reality it is a dilemma.

P. Why?

R. Let’s suppose that the vaccine comes out and there is a political or religious leader who tells his community that he cannot be vaccinated because it is a poison sent by the enemies. We do not know what the incidence of that leader is in the community, nor if the community has access to other information or not and if some people will decide not to be vaccinated. Let’s say Facebook removes the information and this case comes to the council. It is not so easy because the only way to give political control to that leader who acts irresponsibly leading a community to death may be that people know that this man is saying something counter-evident and that he has no scientific basis. So showing it can be very important to make political control.

P. How would they solve them?

R. They are dilemmas that are resolved with international human rights law standards. It would be necessary to apply what is called the proportionality judgment that exists and has been used for 50 years to settle conflicts between rights, but these are not easy cases.

