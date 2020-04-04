The vast majority of us are still in quarantine (in Spain we are starting our 23rd day), and we are finishing a week in which a presentation of the so-called “iPhone 9” seemed imminent. We will have to wait a few more days, with which we will do the traditional thing of every Saturday and we will review everything they have commented from other media about current Apple. We start our One More Thing.

Our colleagues from Xataka talk about the effects of the purchase of Dark Sky by Apple, and how in Cupertino they are not the only ones that cut compatibility when they acquire companies or services. They also talk about it in The Verge.

By the way, the Xataka themselves have released a useful guide for those who work with iOS and Windows, teaching how to maximize the integration between both platforms.

In The Verge they speak of a good gesture from Apple in these difficult times for all users of the Apple card– You can skip April payments without accruing interest on it.

At MacStories we have an interesting article that talks about the possibility of use an iPad Pro as the only machine for everything: desktop, laptop and tablet.

From Genbeta they present their good and bad impressions when using an external mouse with iPadOS 13.4.

In AppleInsider they have a video in which Compare the 2017 iPad Pro with the new 2020 model:

At MacRumors they do another comparison, but this time between the new MacBook Air and the new iPad Pro To see the main differences in focus between each device:

And if you want to just go over the news of the new iPad Pro, at . they have the perfect video:

Since Xataka they have also perceived a close launch of the AirTags, so they review on video all the data that has been rumored about these accessories:

We leave you with our latest video, a delayed live show in which our colleague Pedro Aznar maintains a talk with Victor Abarca on the current situation of Apple together with Víctor Abarca:

