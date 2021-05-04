05/03/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Rita, Ana María, Elsa and Claudia Maradona, sisters of the late soccer star Diego Maradona, asked this Monday Justice for his brother after knowing the report prepared by the medical board and assured that the world champion “did not deserve to die like this.”

“It hurts us to see some actors of this cause walking through the media as if it were a show and not the death of our beloved Pelu”says the statement sent to the media.

In the text they ask for the “maximum penalty” for those “responsible” for the death of his brother.

“Our beloved Diego did not deserve to die like this. We will continue to seek truth and Justice like all the Argentine people. From heaven our Pelu guides us and gives us strength.“says the statement.

The relatives of the world champion with Argentina in Mexico 1986 expressed their “indignation” because they consider that the leak of the medical report to the press, which occurred on Friday, “violated the privacy” of Diego Maradona.

THE CONCLUSIONS OF THE REPORT

The board formed by the Argentine Justice to investigate the possible medical negligence in the death of Maradona concluded that the performance of the health team was “inadequate, deficient and reckless.”

Those investigated by the Argentine Justice are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, designated as Maradona’s family doctor, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Díaz, the doctor Nancy Forlini, the nurse coordinator Mariano Perroni and the nurses Ricardo Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid.

“The actions of the health team that cared for Maradona was inadequate, deficient and reckless. Mr. DAM (the initials of Diego Armando Maradona), at least since he was admitted to (the sanatorium) IPENSA, was not in full use of his mental faculties, nor in a position to make decisions about their health, “the research highlights.

In addition, he affirms that “the signs of life risk presented by the patient were ignored” and that Maradona “should have been thoroughly evaluated for his cardiovascular risk and possible heart disease” because he had a “previous history of heart failure.”

THE DEATH OF THE ASTRO

The former captain and former Argentine national team coach died on November 25, 2020 in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires and the autopsy determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.”

They also discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

THE DEFENSE OF THE PSYCHIATRIST

The lawyer of the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, Vadim Mischanchuk, said this Monday from the door of the Prosecutor’s Office that “it would seem” that a culprit is being “sought at all costs.”

“Not always that there is a death there is a criminal responsibility of a health team,” he said.

“The conclusion of Cosachov’s experts is that the patient died from a pre-existing pathology that has no relationship whatsoever with the psychiatric activity carried out by Dr. Cosachov or with the medication that she indicated,” he added.

THE NURSE’S VERSION

Rodolfo Baqué, defender of the nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid, told the press that the report blames “the treating doctors” and not the client.

“The health care service and the treating doctors had very serious shortcomings and the nursing service was very bad, but not the performance of the nurses,” he said.

“This report says that the nurse Dahiana Madrid was not allowed to enter. That the service was organized in that way, a fact known to the treating doctors, bosses, relatives, daughters, Verónica Ojeda and all the cohabitants,” he concluded.

The report, which was leaked on Friday, was presented to the Justice this Monday.