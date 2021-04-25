Our ancestors suffered hallucinations when they made the cave paintings of Altamira

Stone age humans may have deliberately ventured in caves without oxygen, like Altamira’s, to paint while having out-of-body experiences and hallucinations, according to a new study.

As reported by LiveScience, a group of researchers from Tel Aviv University focused on a characteristic of such deep and narrow caves, especially those that require artificial light to navigate: low oxygen levels.

The researchers ran computer simulations of ‘model’ caves with different lengths of corridors, leading to slightly larger areas where paintings can be found, and analyzed changes in oxygen concentrations if a person stood in different parts of the cave. the cave burning a torch. Fire is one of several factors that deplete oxygen within caves.

They found that the oxygen concentration depended on the height of the passages, and that the shorter passages had less oxygen. In most simulations, oxygen concentrations fell from the level of the natural atmosphere from 21% to 18% after being inside the caves for only about 15 minutes.

Such low levels of oxygen can induce hypoxia in the body, a condition that can cause headaches, shortness of breath, confusion and restlessness; but hypoxia also increases the hormone dopamine in the brain, which can sometimes induce hallucinations and out-of-body experiences, according to the study. For caves with low ceilings or small corridors, the oxygen concentration dropped by as much as 11%, causing the most severe symptoms of hypoxia.

Researchers hypothesize that ancient people crawled towards these deep dark spaces to induce altered states of consciousness.

“We maintain that entering these deep, dark caves was a conscious choice.”

“Hypoxia could well be a plausible explanation for many of the performance locations, which are far from the cave mouth and require passage through low, narrow passages,” the authors wrote. “We hold to enter these deep dark caves it was a conscious choice, motivated by understanding the transformative nature of an oxygen-free underground space, “they say.

The caves had a special meaning for these ancient civilizations. They were seen as “portals that connect to the underworld,” said lead author Yafit kedar, of the Department of Archeology and Cultures of the Near East of the University of Tel Aviv.

The findings suggest that ancient peoples sought altered states of consciousness and created representations of caves such as “a way to maintain your connection with entities” of the underworld.

There are some parts of the caves that were more ventilated that also contained these representations. However, the altered states of consciousness “They could be achieved in these settings through agents other than hypoxia,” the authors wrote.

The researchers now hope to analyze how many people could be together at the same time in these caves with limited amounts of oxygen and for how long.