“Our adventure in the Champions League is over, but not the season”

04/15/2021

Act. At 19:10 CEST

Daniel Guillen

Borussia Dortmund forward, Erling haaland, thanked the support of all the fans and recalled that the season has not ended yet on his personal Twitter account: “Thanks to all the fans around the world for supporting us. Our adventure in the Champions League is over, but the season is not. We will continue fighting for you and for the team. We have goals to achieve”.

The Norwegian, who is one of the sensations of the season, was eliminated from the top European competition after Borussia Dortmund could not reverse the result of the first leg. A Bellingham goal in the first half gave the Germans wings, but the goals of Mahrez and Foden ended up certifying the elimination.

Thanks to all the fans all over the world for supporting us. Our @ChampionsLeague journey may be done but our season is not done. We will keep fighting for you and for the team! We still have goals to achieve! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/01rVaVS17G – Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) April 15, 2021

Those of Edin Terzic, right now fifth in the Bundesliga, face the last stretch of the season with a double objective: get a ticket to the 2021/22 Champions League and qualify for the DFB Pokal final, where they meet Holstein Kiel in the semifinals at the beginning of May.

Erling Haaland’s scoring drought

The Norwegian is one of the most important players in this Borussia Dortmund. On the agenda of all the big clubs in Europe, the former Salzburg goes through a small scoring drought after registering his fourth straight game without seeing the door. He assisted Reus in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and on the last day of the Bundesliga, but it was not decisive in the goal.

The attacker, for whom both Barcelona and Real Madrid sigh, possesses notorious scoring statistics: in 53 meetings with Dortmund he has scored 49 goals, in addition to distributing 13 assists. This season he has a total of 33 and is the second top scorer in the Bundesliga, behind injured Robert Lewandowski.