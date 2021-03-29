Oumuamua could be a fragment of an exo-Pluto

What kind of evaporating ice could give you that ‘boost’?

Planetary scientists Alan Jackson and Steven Desch, who publish their results in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, calculated the thrust on Ouamuamua if it were made of ices such as nitrogen, hydrogen and water. and they determined that the nitrogen ice was a perfect fit for this object.

And since solid nitrogen ice has been observed on the surface of Pluto, it is possible that the mother planet of Oumuamua was similar. “We knew we had the right idea when we completed the calculation of what albedo (which tells us how reflective the object is) would make the movement of ‘Oumuamua’ match the observations,” says Jackson.. “That value turned out to be the same as what we observed on the surface of Pluto or Triton, bodies covered in nitrogen ice.”

Researchers suggest that Oumuamua It entered the solar system at a slightly slower rate than might be expected, indicating that it has not been traveling through interstellar space for more than 1 billion years.

“Until now, we had no way of knowing if other solar systems have planets similar to Pluto, but now we have seen a piece of one pass by the Earth,” the experts conclude.

Can we confirm this hypothesis?

Unfortunately, the interstellar traveler is already too far away to repeat observations And it is too small, so to completely close this enigma we will need new observatories, such as the Vera Rubin Observatory or ESA’s Comet Interceptor mission, that are capable of tracking all interstellar objects that pass through our solar system.