Kelly Oubre Jr is one of the most charismatic players in the NBA and has taken advantage of his absence for months due to a serious injury to the meniscus, to embark on an adventure in the form of a business related to fashion. “Many people have not valued me as they should although now they begin to see that I am different, a multifaceted boy. I want to make history on and off the court, with my fashion brand, creating clothes that people can wear for a long time without it is out of date, “he said. As for their sports profile, that of the Phoenix Suns it is clear. “I’m going to work hard to get in top shape and earn my respect on the track,” he said.

