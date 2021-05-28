Oubaali-Donaire, exciting WBC bantamweight world this Saturday with a support to match

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, in the US territory of California, hosts this Saturday night a triptych of three great fights, with the background being a world championship more than appetizing.

The WBC bantamweight title is put on the line by its holder, the French southpaw Nordine oubaali (17-0, 12 KO), before a legend of our sport and former world champion in various weights, the Filipino Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26 KO). And it is, something that we are passionate about, the result that can come from there is an absolute unknown, since the advantage in height and scope of the applicant can be compensated with the least punishment received by the European in his career and age).

Inactivity will not be a factor for the appointment, since both left a dressing room to a ring for the last time in November 2019, at the same event, remembered for the majestic show that Donaire and the Japanese Naoya Inoue gave us. That Thursday morning in Spain we were able to taste a gourmet dish, since there were twelve give-and-take rounds between two boxers who left nothing pending. Oubaali, meanwhile, beat another Inoue, Takuma, in the event’s co-feature suit.

Eventually, the expected bantamweight unification did not emerge after the evening, and Oubaali has been inactive ever since. Finally, on Saturday he risks it against Donaire, who in a few months will be 39 years old, but, if we trust what he saw that noon in Saitama, he continues to fight like someone several decades younger. The Frenchman, also a veteran with almost 35 springs, has an extensive amateur background, with two Olympic appearances, and remains flawless in his professional career.

The Filipino Flash will be, after the aforementioned Takuma Inoue and Rau’shee Warren (against whom he was proclaimed world champion in his only American appearance until Saturday), the toughest test of his career; the one that will define him as a good world champion or a boxing star. The one that, possibly, would open the doors of Naoya Inoue for him. For Donaire, it’s the last chance, as two losses in a row would put him closer to retirement than to a new belt.

In support of this fight, two other very attractive proposals from PBC, promoter of the evening. The super lightweight will be the protagonist in both, one of them being an IBF world elimination between two fighters from the top of their list. The Puerto Rican Subriel Matías (16-1, 16 KO) and the Kazakh Batyr Jukembayev (18-0, 14 KO) play a match without a clear forecast beforehand either. More technical, the Kazakh although not lacking in punch after his 250 fights as an amateur, will have to be careful with Matías, whose hand is capable of changing the meaning of a stake in the blink of an eye.

Also, one of Gary Russell Jr.’s brothers, the 2016 Olympian Gary antuanne (13-0, 13 KO) will take another step in the promising career that exhibits ten rounds against the Puerto Rican. Jovanie santiago (14-1-1, 10 KO), who is coming off doing a great job against Adrien Broner.

The gala is held in Spanish early morning hours from Saturday to Sunday, with a start of the stellar part, these three fights, estimated at 4 in the morning. It can be seen on FITE TV for 8’20 euros to change, and can be hired here.