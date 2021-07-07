“Otra vez” the new collaboration of Llane and Lyanno: new single by Mario Bautista

“Otra vez” is the new single by Mauricio Bautista and in which he has the collaboration of his friends, the Colombian Llane and the Puerto Rican Lyanno. It is a nostalgic reggaeton that talks about the person who cannot be forgotten and who is remembered over and over again in certain situations. The song manages to attract attention for its romantic lyrics without forgetting the sensuality of the urban.

“I met Llane dancing something by Michael Jackson in Medellín (Colombia) …” Mario Bautista commented, to which he added: “this song is the materialization of so many dreams with great artists.” An admirer of the new generation of Puerto Rican singers, they made him look at the talent of Lyanno, who did not hesitate to collaborate with his voice in this production. Given this, Mario Bautista pointed out: “I thank life for joining me with these types of artists, who more than artists are people and with whom we enjoy this process of being artists and making music. I hope everyone enjoys this song. “

Produced by The Broducers in Miami, Florida, the three artists permeated their styles in the composition, complementing a soft rhythm that can be danced.

Llane mentioned: “… what I liked the most about being on this topic with my partners Mario and Lyanno is the vibe, the feeling… When I heard the song I knew that people would like it. It was a pleasure for me to be part of this topic.

For his part, Lyanno commented: “This song has a very tough vibe. Llane and Mario are very talented in him and working with them was a pleasure. It feels like the 3 together is something that elevates the song to another level ”.

The video clip was recorded on a tour of several beaches and streets of the City of the Sun, as Miami is also known.

In the remainder of this year, lots of music and surprises will come from Mario Bautista, who works tirelessly to bring new sounds and music to his fans, as well as to conquer new ears and hearts.

