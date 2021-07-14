Otomi cooks are recognized as winners of the National Gastronomy contest. What does the homeland taste like?

GENTLEMAN

This afternoon the Governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad Meneses, you will taste the dishes of the winners of the National Gastronomy contest What does the country taste like? which on this occasion belong to the Collective Otomí Traditional Cuisine of Santiago de Anaya.

Claudia Hernández, Martha Gómez, Porfiria Rodríguez and Cecilia Aldana, won the competition for best collective dish for its Xincoyote stuffed with escamoles and palm flower in corn leaf, recipe that obtained 40% of the total votes received in the contest.

The Xincoyote is a type of lizard found in the entity.

Mrs. Claudia Hernández Ángeles is Ambassador of Hidalgo Gastronomy since 2018, has participated in the Gastronomic Exhibition of Santiago Anaya, more than 30 times and is the person who has won the most awards in the last 40 years of the contest.

Mrs. Porfiria Rodríguez Cadena has actively participated in the Conservatory of Mexican Gastronomic Culture, consultative body of UNESCO, where he has stood out by giving master classes and conferences about the consumption of edible insects and the cuisine of his municipality.

Mrs. Martha Gómez Aguilar has actively participated in the Conservatory of Mexican Gastronomic Culture, a UNESCO consultative body, where he has stood out by giving master classes and lectures on the consumption of edible flowers alongside chef Margarita Carrillo.

Mrs. Cecilia Aldana Mayorga is the representative of the collective

On July 9, the winners received the prize of 150 thousand pesos for the first place, in the National Palace, then they competed with 679 recipes from across the country.

It should be noted that the State of Hidalgo was the second State, after Mexico City, that presented the most recipes, with 50 recipes from various groups.

