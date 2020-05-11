Otis Wins Men’s Money In The Bank Briefcase

In WWE Money In The Bank, Otis wins the men’s Money In the Bank briefcase. Baron Corbin and AJ Styles in the final moments were fighting for the briefcase, however Elias attacks King Corbin. AJ Styles drops the briefcase and Otis grabs the briefcase.

Men’s MITB match at the WWE Headquarters: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. Daniel Bryan

The combat begins with a brawl between all the male superstars. We go to the gym where the male superstars are and we see Mysterio vs Black, Styles vs Otis and Corbin vs Bryan, who the latter end up in the way that Corbin throws a disc in the mirror and ends up breaking it. Otis places weights on Styles and can’t get up, asks Rey for help but Rey ignores him. Then we see a chase between Corbin and Byan, while Otis and Aleister Black follow. The wrestlers pause and continue with the brawl taking a pause before boarding the elevator

Daniel Bryan gives Corbin and Otis a big series of Yes Kicks, leaving them lying in one area. Bryan escapes and continues through the building.

Styles opens a room and sees that it is set in the atmosphere of The Undertaker. Black Mass by Aleister Black and leaves him locked in such a room. We see Paul Heyman eating and both matches intersect. Otis takes some food and accidentally throws a plate in Paul Heyman’s face. The wrestlers start a food war. Shayna Baszler grabs Rey Mysterio and applies a sleeper hold,

Otis enters a room with more food and continues to eat. In the room, John Laurinatis appears to recommend the “People Power”, but he takes a cake to Otis’s face.

John Laurinaitis cameo #MITB pic.twitter.com/bQnFwikFw5 – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 11, 2020

AJ Styles reappears to face Daniel Bryan,

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan do not notice and enter Vince McMahon’s office. Styles and Daniel apologize to Vince and leave his office to continue the fight. Corbin interrupts the battle between Styles and Bryan, and says he goes to the roof.

😬😬😬😬😬 That’s NOT the office to be fighting in, guys… # MITB @VinceMcMahon @WWEDanielBryan @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/d8X41h1gQt – WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020

We continue with the male combat and we see the fighters arrive little by little. Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio are the first to put the ladder on the ring, but AJ Styles appears and collapses the ladder. Corbin pulls Black and Mysterio off the roof, as the action continues in the ring. Corbin and Styles climb the ladder and pick up the briefcase at the same time, Elias appears with a guitar to knock Corbin down. Styles drops the briefcase and falls on Otis, Otis wins the Money In The Bank briefcase.

😱😱😱😱😱😱

The new Mr Money In The Bank is Otis !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4MdCgiF0eQ – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) May 11, 2020

RESULT: Otis wins the men’s Money In The Bank briefcase.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.