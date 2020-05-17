This week the blue mark of WWE SmackDown, He had Charlotte visit, Otis celebration and a new tournament to crown a new Intercontinental champion. The consequences of the event would leave a clear reality to all those who left with their frustrated challenges.

Otis on Miz TV

The couple of the moment celebrated with Otis, their victory without climbing the stairs. The chair I had to sit on also broke, again the weight of it was clear Otis within the fighting, something that benefits him. It didn’t take long for Miz and Morrison to make fun of him.

For the first time they realized that someone totally different from them can become the face of the company. They made a drastic decision, a match to make all the fans see that he was not prepared to represent the brand, nor carry a title of that prestige.

Charlotte sows discord to WWE SmackDown champion

A woman like Charlotte, with a clear idea. She was prepared to send a message to all her rivals, but the champion and Sasha entered to show her the reality of the brand, to which Flair wanted to leave a mark on their relationship, turning one against the other. We will see what will hold for both of them in the future.

Corbin fails again at WWE smackDown

A fighter of that quality, You cannot lose because of the ego or pride you have. It must be consistent with your actions, He wanted to leave a mark on Elias’s guitar, but this ended up costing him dearly, resulting in the fight that both were fighting for a golden opportunity. Elias took the victory and advances to the semifinals.

Bryan says goodbye to Gulak

A farewell hug between the two will be the last thing we see of this fighter. The company has decided not to renew its contract. Losing to one of your best allies is painful. But championships are what they have, you forget everything, and you set your goal on a simple thing like the belt.

Braun endorses Otis

I needed a partner, but nobody thought that he could be the very champion of the blue brand. Things became much easier for Otis. It was a victory without any problem. just when Mandy came in, Otis reconsidered giving Braun a little scare, but it was all a little joke.

They both know they have a non-aggression pact. but that briefcase has shown no loyalty. If Otis sees his golden opportunity, he will make use of it, in order to become the great champion he has always wanted to be, but with Braun ahead, the challenge is more than complicated.

