Otis remembers when a WWE security guard hit him when approaching Trish Stratus as a child

WWE Superstar Otis recently spoke to Digital Spy and recalled how he was once XXXXX by a security guard at a live WWE event while trying to collide with diva Trish Stratus.

As a boy, Otis only had eyes for Trish Stratus, and that caused him some pain at a WWE live event when he was in fifth grade.

An excited Otis ran towards the barrier to clash hands with Trish during his entrance, but a security guard greeted him with a Spear.

Otis commented:

“It hurt, every part of my body was sore. I was a fifth grade student who weighed about 200 pounds (90 kg). He looked like an adult man.

Something good came out of the incident as Otis received free tickets to the next live WWE event.

“Oh yes, I made a sacrifice, they beat me”

But after that guard spear, we got tickets to the front row. So it all happened for a reason.

Otis never told Trish the story, but he hopes she finds out.

“I never told Trish that story in person.” It’s hard for me to talk to her like a lady I’ve seen for years in the world of sports entertainment. It would be a good way to express her … you know, without actually talking to her in person.

