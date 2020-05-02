Otis qualifies for the Money in the Bank match

The charismatic Otis qualifies for the Money in the Bank match. Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler with an elbow drop caterpillar and prepares his first fight for the briefcase.

Qualifying match for Money In The Bank: Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

The bout begins with a shoulder tackle from Otis taking out of the ring to Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler He returns to the ring trying to catch Otis but fails. He lifts Dolph up with a suplex and knocks him down. Otis covers it and the count reaches 2. Otis stamps Ziggler against the cornerback and continues to dominate the fight. However, Ziggler reverses control of combat and tips his opponent a dropkick, then continues to headlock him. Otis stands up and gives Ziggler several punches, but Ziggler resists and counterattacks with a sleeperhold. Otis manages to get rid of Ziggler and attacks him with several punches, cornering him in the corner to proceed with an avalanche. Ziggler tries to run away and gets a guillotine for his opponent, then surprises Otis with a Zig Zag, covers him up and the score is at 2. Ziggler stands up and tries a superkick but Otis reverses it, applies a powerslam and then a caterpillar elbow drop to achieve victory.

RESULT: Otis qualifies for Money In The Bank.

OH YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH! @Otiswwe has qualified for #MITB by defeating @HEELZiggler on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/yjwICf9lnw – WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020

