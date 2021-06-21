“Others may have more experience, but I am faster”

06/20/2021 at 6:58 PM CEST

The dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), which reinforced its leadership in the Formula One World Championship by winning the French Grand Prix this Sunday, the seventh of the championship, said on the Paul Ricard circuit that others may have “more experience” but that he is “the faster”.

Verstappen, 23, signed his thirteenth victory in F1, the third of the year and raising to twelve points (131 to 119) his advantage over the sevenfold English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and reinforcing his dominance in the Constructors’ World Cup , which Red Bull leads with 37 points over Mercedes (215-178) thanks also to the brilliant third place achieved by Mexican Sergio Pérez, winner two weeks ago in Azerbaijan.

“It was quite difficult, especially at the beginning, because there was very little grip and a lot of wind on the track. One lap you had good balance and another you skated”Verstappen explained after winning at Paul Ricard.

“After the first stop we saw that those who were riding hard were pulling a lot from behind, so we decided to make a second stop and it went well,” said the young Dutch star, who before winning in France celebrated victories in the Grand Prix this year of the Amilia Romagna, in Imola (Italy); and in the Monaco Grand Prix, where he assumed the leadership that he reinforced, after maintaining it in Baku, this Sunday in France.

“At the first corner – when he lost the lead after starting from pole – I lost control of the car, which went around the back,” said the World Championship leader. “At the end there were a lot of bends, but they did well and I was able to fight for the win,” added Verstappen on the podium after winning the race, who relegated Hamilton to second place after passing him in the penultimate of the 53 laps that they were given this Sunday to Paul Ricard.

“At the beginning we had problems, but from the middle of the race to the end we have found rhythm,” he later pointed out, in statements to the television channel ‘Dazn’, Verstappen, after winning at the Le Castellet circuit.

“Now we have to maintain this rhythm until the end of the season”, explained ‘Mad Max’, who will run the next two races, the next two Sundays, at ‘his’ circuit, the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, which will host the Grand Prix of Styria, first; and that of Austria, later.

“We had good results there and we have a good car, so we have to make sure that everything goes well there again,” said the Dutchman, who When asked if the experience can give Hamilton an advantage in the fight they both have, he affirmed: “You can have the experience, but I am faster.”.