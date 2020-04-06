Wimbledon suspension seriously complicates the British GP

The Tour de France gives hope for the French GP

The million dollar question currently is, when will the 2020 Formula 1 season start? It remains to know, surely, but other sports in organizing countries give us clues to find the answer, as is the case in Canada, Great Britain and France.

With seven of the first eight 2020 races suspended – postponed – by the rise of the coronavirus pandemic, plus the cancellation of Monaco, the 2020 F1 season will begin, if all goes well, on June 14 in Canada.

However, the late arrival of the virus in North America and the serious situation in its neighboring country, the United States, can complicate it. Canada was the first country to announce that it would not go to the July Olympics in Tokyo, and the city of Toronto has canceled all sporting events until June 30. Canada, sounds complicated beyond the logistical issue.

If the appointment is postponed, we would go to France, Paul Ricard, who was going to be the tenth race of the season, with his event between June 26 and 28. Roland Garros and the 24 Hours of Le Mans were to be held in France weeks before these dates, and both have been postponed to September.

That does not bode well for organizers of the event in Le Castellet who have said publicly that such suspensions do not have to affect them. Today Paul Ricard has good news regarding his GP.

The Tour de France is considering a Plan B for its 2020 edition that would take the start of the test on June 25, a day before the GP, in Nice. Between Nice and Marseille – Paul Ricard – there are less than 200 kilometers. If the Tour can start in Nice, why couldn’t I go to F1 in Marseille on the same dates?

In parallel, we don’t have a lot of updates on what might happen to the Austrian GP that would come right after France, however things are not looking good for a British GP that is scheduled for July 19.

The ATP and WTA have canceled the Wimbledon tennis championship in recent weeks and will not contest it until 2021 due to the virus situation in the United Kingdom. The tournament was to be held a few kilometers from Silverstone – London – a week before the F1 GP.

By calendar, the next appointment would have to be Hungary, but we are already talking about August.

