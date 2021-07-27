Other results of the evening held in Madrid

Marisa Domínguez and Eva Cantos

Press release La Fábrika

The rest of the results of the evening held last Saturday at the Rayo Vallecano Gymnasium in Madrid, were the following:

* Diego Ayala (La Fábrika-Ludus) beats Jaime Gil (CB Suanzes) by unanimous decision

* Andrea Humbrías (La Fábrika-Ludus) defeats Valentina Darienzo (Pugilistica Rodigini, Italy) by unanimous decision

* Daniel Blanco (C. B Asalto 13) defeats Santiago Vargas (CB Carabanchel) by unanimous decision

* Keylin Maradiaga (Jesús and Emilio Team) defeats Brenda Albacura (CB Matilla Boxing) by unanimous decision

* Claudia Sanchís (CB Emporio Valenciano) defeats Paula González (CB Saltando Charcos) by unanimous decision

* Andy Tamayo (CB Cuba Boxing) defeats B. J Kwitchi (CB El Rayo) by unanimous decision

* Yazid Ezzaydani (CB Saltando Puddles) defeats Andy Cervera (The Boxer Club) by unanimous decision

It was a great evening whose main character was the debutants Marisa Domínguez (La Fábrika-Ludus) and Eva Cantos (C. B Petrer), the result of which was victory by split decision for Petrer. Eva was more successful in the counterattack, but we also believe that if they had given a null for the Vallecana Marisa, it would not have been bad, since she attacked with courage and bravery throughout the fight.

It was a fight of those that creates fans because they gave it their all, hard fight, where there were clear actions by both fighters, being rewarded by a great ovation from the public that filled the facilities.

On this evening the organization also paid tribute to two living boxing legends, we are referring to the masters Manolo del Río and Manolo Pombo.