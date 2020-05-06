Atlético-MG’s socks, Ecuadorian Cazares and Venezuelan Otero, were caught playing football, a “soccer game” with friends on a court in the city of Santa Luzia, in the metropolitan region of BH. The pair broke through the quarantine in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, imposed by the club for its athletes to avoid the risk of contagion by the coronavirus when participating in the game. See the video below, posted by journalist Henrique André, on Twitter.

Cazares and Otero were filmed by one of the participants in the football game, making a live broadcast over the internet. In the image caption, “naked with Cazares and Otero” is described, confirming the presence of both in the activity.

The act of the Galo duo generated yet another controversy with the Ecuadorian as the main involved, but this time, he was not alone in the imbroglio, having Otero as partner of the slip. Several fans demonstrated on social media, with more critics than defenders.

In one of the filming, the person who made the record even praised an Otero goal.

Otero and Cazares were filmed playing soccer on a court in the city of Santa Luzia, metropolitan region of BH- (Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

🐓🦠 Videos received by WhatsApp. In an Instagram profile, including, there is a live of the game where Otero and Cazares were. Images extracted from it too. pic.twitter.com/DRbGTubSCg – HENRIQUE ANDRÉ (de 🏡) (@ohenriqueandre)

May 6, 2020

– Eiiiii @ scorpionotero80, do and hug daddy (sic) – said the peladeiro, who had the message answered by the Rooster player. I owe this daddy. (sic)

Atlético-MG has always been in favor of social isolation and is working on a security protocol to return to work in Cidade do Galo. The Cazares e Otero act goes against the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), in addition to going against municipal and state decrees to prevent the disease, which has killed more than 7,000 people in Brazil, with cases exceeding the homes of 101 thousand contagions.

The alvinegro club has yet to comment on the case, but according to the club’s advisory board, it will take the situation to the alvinegra board.

Otero Cazares and Dylan in a naked example for the group of players. 🐔 – dig🅰️o G🅰️lo doido🐔🇧🇷 (@digaormf)

May 6, 2020

Cazares has made every possible effort not to renew with the club. What he did today disrespected fans, teammates and the direction of the club. – Leonardo (@LeoMarxIII)

May 6, 2020

Cazares r like that high school cat who stays with the guy when he is at home but at school pretends he doesn’t know, he makes fun of it, he really doesn’t like the Rooster and is shitting for the team and the fans, only muggle still believes in this guy https://t.co/FAd2wPoELl – chac (@chacalegna)

May 6, 2020

See too:

The top scorers of each club in the history of the Brasileirão