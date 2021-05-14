Otaegi and Unanue, for the Olympic ticket

05/14/2021 at 4:26 PM CEST

The countdown to the 2021 Mixed Doubles World Cup comes to an end. Between May 17 and 23, the world’s top 20 teams will battle for gold in Aberdeen, Scotland, with Spain taking part through the pair of Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue. An appointment in which, in addition, qualification for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games is at stake: with China already inside as the host, there are seven places at stake plus two additional that will be played in a Pre-Olympic at the end of the year.

This 2021 World Cup divides the teams into two groups of 10, with Spain located in Group A. After completing a round robin that will end on May 21, the top three finishers from each block will compete in the final phase for the title between May 22-23. To qualify for the Olympic Games, it would be something historic for Spanish curling, which has never before taken a team of any modality to an Olympic competition.

Oihane Y Mikel They arrive in Aberdeen, where they have already competed three times before, highly motivated and after a season where they have turned their heads to reach the World Cup in the best possible conditions.

Beyond revalidating the Spanish Mixed Doubles title, they have been able to participate in different international events of the World Curling Tour, highlighting their bronze in the HERACLES Mixed Doubles Slovakia Cup last November. In the last edition of the Mixed Doubles World Cup in 2019, the Basque duo achieved the 9th position, tied with different teams.

The debut of the national team in competition It will be this Monday against Canada, current runner-up in the world and one of the favorite teams, starting at 6:30 p.m. and live on the YouTube of the World Curling Federation.

ROUND ROBIN:

May 17: Canada – SPAIN (18: 30h) *

May 18: SPAIN – Italy (10: 00h)

May 18: SPAIN – Scotland (5:00 p.m.)

May 19: South Korea – SPAIN (10: 00h)

May 19: Germany – SPAIN (5:00 p.m.)

May 20: SPAIN – Czech Republic (1:30 p.m.)

May 20: RCF (Russia) – SPAIN (20: 30h)

May 21: Hungary – SPAIN (1:30 p.m.)

May 21: SPAIN – Australia (20: 30h)