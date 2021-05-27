OT Fagbenle talks about his character Mason in the movie Black Widow

We have seen a lot of promotional material for the film “Black Widow”. The fact that the pandemic jumped right in the middle of the promotion of the film made us enjoy many videos and images, but in the end that did not materialize in the premiere of the film. Now there is a certain feeling that we have already seen the movie when we see new promotional materials.

However, we have not seen the film and consequently there are still many questions about what we will see in it. One of those is the character of Mason, played by the actor OT Fagbenle. A character that does not appear in the trailers and spots, but curiously they do give him his place in the promotional poster. Long ago he was placed as an old Natasha Romanoff contact, he even signed up for a potential former love interest, but there aren’t many more details.

Now the actor has given new information about his character in a new interview. It seems that Mason is the tasked with providing you with Natasha Romanoff’s gadgets displayed on Avengers missions. However, that also puts him in a position where he knows the weaknesses of superheroes. We do not know if there could be a twist in the script, as there are many theories about his character. The actor is cautious although he also sows doubt:

I play a character named Mason. It’s really cool, because you know you have those characters, like in James Bond you have Q, and in Batman, I guess, you have Alfred, and in a way, I think Mason is that person who helps facilitate the missions of Black Widow With all the cool shit you need. But unlike Q and Alfred, there is a kind of energy between them that is perceived. Like, ‘Is it all business, or not?’ So there is something really funny about that; that kind of dynamic between the two characters. I hesitate to say that it is a bit funny. He’s a pretty funny character, though you can get the feeling that it has a dark side. But yeah I can’t say too much.

These words are very reminiscent of those that came from the actor in November of last year, where he already placed Mason as the person who provides things to Natasha. Likewise, the actor pointed, as he has done, to a possible relationship that goes beyond work.

Via information | The Playlist