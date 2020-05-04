The organization of the new edition of ración Operación Triunfo ’ decided this Sunday to hide the percentage of the new expelled from TVE’s musical talent: Eli. Her impossible character and her bad attitude towards her classmates made the contestant an object of controversy on social networks and therefore, the one sentenced by the audience.

If Eli’s participation in ‘OT 2020’ was surrounded by controversy, his expulsion was not going to be less. “The viewers of ‘Operación Triunfo’ through the application of the program, the calls to 905 and the SMS, have decided that the contestant who should continue at the Academy is … Rafa”, said Roberto Leal before the watchful eye of candidates to leave the contest. After those words, the organization always gives the percentage of the contestant expelled although This time it was not so, becoming a historic decision.

Both viewers and users of social networks agree that the program wanted to smooth out Eli’s departure by not revealing the percentage or the number of votes that it is estimated that it is around 94%. Some tweeters have exploited against ‘OT 2020’ since on other occasions the data was not hidden, such as with Juan Antonio in the 2017 edition that went to the street with 91%, the highest in the history of this talent until confirming Eli’s.

The words second ejected ot and higher percentage go hand in hand

Ot 2017: juan antonio / 91%

Ot 2018: africa / 80%

Ot 2020: eli / ni has been said but leaked q 94% # OTGala3 # OTChat3 – Erre de Mireya❤️🐺 (@proudmireyista) February 3, 2020

After the controversy, Getmusic wanted to clarify that this decision was made with the contestant in mind and the wave of hate on the Internet. Tinet Rubira has taken advantage of the moment to anticipate that it will be the ‘triumphant’ herself who will announce her expulsion percentage.

This morning, Eli, in his meeting with the press, will give the percentage. Later we will publish it on the networks of @OT_Oficial, thanks to those who showed understanding not to make them public and to those who asked for it … I would talk about empathy and unnecessary harm https://t.co/eOC7WMmveB – Tinet Rubira (@tinetr) February 3, 2020

