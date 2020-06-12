The current edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’ will be remembered in the future as one of the most difficult and strange in its history. The coronavirus crisis, which sent the contestants back to their homes and forced freeze the program for eight weeks, has inevitably affected the development of the show and the internal dynamics of the galas.

But despite all the pitfalls and delays, the talent show has been reactivated and is now entering its final stretch. Last night allowed to meet the roster of young singers who next Wednesday June 19 will face each other to win the edition And with the award, which, it should be remembered, this year is an economic one and consists of a whopping 100,000 euros.

If last week, during the first semifinal, Hugo, Eva and Nia were chosen, yesterday Anaju and Flavio also became finalists. Samantha and Maialen, the other two applicants, thus said goodbye to their time on the program. The jury highlighted Anaju’s “tenacity, rigor and risks”, and it was the public that decided that Flavio would become the fifth contestant to get into the final fight.

The emotional anti-racist gesture of the contestants

Beyond the emotion of any semifinal, the truth is that the gala was full of surprises and emotional moments. The most important of them was the gesture that the contestants wanted to make in memory of the death of George Floyd and in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter movement and the wave of protests against racism institutional that has turned the entire society of the United States upside down in just a few days.

The moment came at the beginning of the gala, when the contestants sang in unison the group song, ‘Lay all your love on me’, by ABBA, and at the end of their performance, modified their usual closing movement (which consists of raising the microphone towards the sky with the right hand), for the symbol of the anti-racist fight, sticking his knee to the ground with his head down.

Otherwise, during the evening Three former ‘OT’ contestants reappeared on the set: Gèrard, Bruno and Miki, from the 2017 edition and our representative at Eurovisión last year. He also returned to the Academia Blas Cantówhich will be precisely our candidate in the European contest next year, after this year’s edition had to be canceled due to the coronavirus. The singer lost his father, who was only 49 years old, last May.