The coronavirus crisis not only caused the eleventh edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’ to have to be interrupted, it also forced the organization to cancel the concert tour they had planned. But finally, fans of ‘OT 2020’ will have the opportunity to see the contestants in concert, although not in the usual way.

Poster of the concerts in Madrid of ‘OT 2020’Gestmusic

Gestmusic Endemol, producer of the Spanish Television talent show, has found the formula to carry out the concerts and announces only two planned dates. The following days July 25 and 26 several concerts will be held at the WiZink Center in Madrid with limited capacity, following the sanitary measures. But, so that no one is left without seeing the triumphs, also will have a virtual audience from all corners of the world with the option to interact with the singers.

OT 2020: Tell it to life

For two consecutive days, « OT 2020: Díselo a la vida » will offer a very special show for a different edition than all the previous ones. The setlist will feature some of the songs that the galas have marked, the best group songs and the 16 singles of the contestants. Once again, the concerts will feature Manu Guix as musical director and Ivan Labanda will join as artistic director. An audiovisual show that will feature live music, unpublished videos, merchandising and personalized signed records.

Tickets to attend the concerts in person will be on sale on July 3 at 11 am and the codes to enjoy the concert in streaming will be available on July 13 at 11 am. A very special appointment to close a complicated edition that has managed to overcome numerous obstacles to get here.