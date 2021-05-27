Oswaldo Sánchez remembers the day that his opposed the removal of Acevedo from the basic forces of Santos

The analyst Oswaldo Sanchez of the chain TUDN, he recalled the day he opposed the removal of goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo from Santos Laguna on the MX League, when he was within the basic forces of the club a few years ago.

It happened that he was discharged on one occasion, in the basic forces of Santos they preferred other goalkeepers and I remember perfectly that I told the coaches that they were wrong, that I saw an important potential, “recalled Oswaldo Sánchez.

The former goalkeeper in an interview for Medio Tiempo, recalled when during his time with the Lagunero team, the U-17 coaches dismissed Carlos Acevedo from the club, so Oswaldo Sánchez told them that they were wrong with the decision they made .

… some people died and one of the goalkeepers, Santiago (Rodríguez), injured his back and that’s when they told Carlos to return to basic strength and he returned with great determination, with a brutal determination already knowing it was his last … – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) May 26, 2021

Oswaldo also spoke about how Acevedo returned to Santos, when the U-17 team suffered an unfortunate accident where some young people died and others ended up with injuries, which led to the return of the current first team goalkeeper.

