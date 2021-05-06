Osvaldo Trejo, voice actor in Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, dies

It is once again a sad day for fans of Mexican dubbing. This afternoon the sad death of Osvaldo Sanchez, young man dedicated to voice acting who performed for multiple characters on the small and big screen. According to the information, Osvaldo died at the age of 32 due to complications with Covid-19, a disease that continues to plague many countries around the world. The world of dubbing is left without great talent and on the Internet we can already read the condolences of the fans.

Osvaldo Trejo he knew from a young age that his life would be dedicated to acting. For a long time he devoted himself to the theater, participating in plays such as Today I Can’t Get Up or A Streetcar Named Desire. But his course was on the other side and he soon took his skills to the realm of voice-overs and dubbing. He is famous for having lent his voice to characters like Genya Shinazugawa from Demon slayer, Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen and to director Ton in Aggretsuko. He started dubbing in 2013 and soon built a respectable career in the industry, gaining endearing teachers and friends along the way who mourn his passing today.

The news of the death of Osvaldo Trejo It was confirmed by Eduardo Garza, a prominent figure in Mexican dubbing with many years of experience. Lalo shared some words of pain through his official Twitter account, deploring the continued deaths of voice actors in recent weeks. Here his publication:

Damn bug, you took my friend … Enough please. Rest in peace my dear @Osvi_wan. You hurt me a lot, Osvaldo. (with V for Vendetta, as you said) – Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) May 6, 2021

According to the Spaghetti Code, Osvaldo was admitted to the Chivatito Military Hospital in Mexico City on April 18, however, he could not overcome the battle against Covid-19. His death is close to the recent deaths of Toni Rodriguez Y Diana Perez, dubbing actresses much loved by audiences in Mexico and the rest of Latin America; it was reported that Toni passed away after a fight with cancer, while Perez of a kidney condition. Their work will be remembered forever by all fans of dubbing who grew up listening to their voices or who became fond of the characters they played.

Among other prominent Osvaldo characters are Arauto in The promised land, Core in Moses and the Ten Commandments, Otta Magetta in Dragon Ball: Super, Akainu in One Piece Gold: The Movie, Eiji Nobunishi in Battery, Suzuki in Ghost hound, Tupp in Pokemon Sun & Moon, Genesis in Beyblade Burst: Rise, Torah in The seven capital sins. We can see that he had a great reach in the dubbing of Japanese anime, products that are quite loved among the public in Latin America, who are always looking for voice performances that are at the height of the original seiyus. Osvaldo Trejo He was always able to offer the best of himself in his work.

Although the vaccine continues to flow to all corners of the Mexican Republic, Covid-19 continues to be a contagious force of care. Hospital cases are on the decline, however, the federal government continues to report figures on a daily basis, so it will take a long time for the pandemic to subside, at least in the national territory.

