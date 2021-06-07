Osvaldo Benavides assures his participation in ‘The Good Doctor’

Mateo Rendón is described by Dealine as “an incredibly skilled trauma surgeon, who has spent many years working in Guatemala for the Doctors Without Borders type of organization. But Mateo has not always been a hero; some reckless actions during his residency will come back to haunt him and could complicate things. “

This is the first major paper in English for Osvaldo benavides, who has spent most of his career in Spanish-speaking countries, including Netflix’s international hit Monarca, produced by Salma Hayek.

So much Osvaldo What Emerald they moved a few months ago to Vancouver, Canada, where the series is filmed.