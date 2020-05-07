Days ago, while walking through the virtual store of Made in Andalusia, provider that I used during confinement, I stumbled upon the famous Moroccan cupcakes treasure in the shadow of Spanish religious pastry. “You don’t know how I thank you for including them in the cart,” he commented. Juan de Dios González, manager of the firm. “The battered economy of the nuns is devastated by the pandemic. They sold to individuals through the lathe and to hotels in Osuna, but the disappearance of tourism has left them helpless ”.

With the first bite I have recovered an almost magical texture that slept forgotten in my memory. A much finer sensation than that of commercial biscuits and even lighter than that specialty that in the old traditional pastry was known as Spanish bread (pain d’Espagne in France; pan di Spagna in Italy and pão de Espanha in Portuguese). Those who have traveled to Japan may have enjoyed the Castella, sponge cake whose recipe is supposed to have been brought in by the Portuguese Jesuits in the 16th century. Its name, from Portuguese pão de Castela or ‘Castilla bread ’, provides unequivocal clues about its origin. Over time the Japanese, so predisposed to perfect everything, managed with Castella an unlikely, anthological texture. It is a cake oversaturated with air that they make in wooden boxes and of which they feel so proud that each Japanese master stamps them with a seal that endorses the author and his provenance. In Spain it can only be tasted in the patisserie of Takasi Ochiai in Barcelona, ​​who calls it sponge cake.

As surprising as it is, the biscuits of Osuna I have been reminded again for its silk texture the Castella of the Japanese pastry chefs. The nuns cover them with a very thin layer of egg yolk, lighter than the yolks of Santa Teresa, and glaze them with a sugar film. Pure greedy doom.

It goes without saying that the strictly secret recipe, the only source of their meager income and for which they have been governed since the mid-eighteenth century, is lost in the arcana of time. No one knows where it came from, but it is very possible that it has the same origin as the one that the Portuguese Jesuits brought to Japan.

Moroccan cupcakes? Not at all come from Morocco. Its origin dates back to 1583 when the Archbishop of Seville Don Rodrigo de Castro empowered the sisters Luisa, Catalina, and Franciscadaughters of Moroccan Christopher, to found a convent in a palace of Ecija. A few years ago the enclosure closed and the nuns moved to Osuna with the recipe under his arm.

While investigating the current situation, I received an emotional letter that I transcribe in summary:

“My name is Mother Maria Dolores, abbess of the monastery of the Purísima Concepción of Osuna conceptionist mothers, contemplative order and Mariana. The community is made up of 13 sisters, six Africans (three from Tanzania and three from Kenya) and our only means of living is the elaboration of the Moroccan sweets that we got through the Conceptionists of Ecija. They joined with the recipe, the oven, the mixer and the rest of the tools with which they made their biscuits. They helped us get ahead thanks to the tourism that we usually visit Osuna. Now we are going through a very difficult situation because of COVID-19. Our sales have plummeted and the workshop is standing still. We need help, make our sweet known and make it available to people so that we can live and face the expenses of a Monastery with five centuries of existence. Although we make them with few ingredients (sugar, eggs and wheat starch), they require a lot of attention, a draft or a temperature change is enough to keep them from rising. We do not add preservatives or dyes, nothing. Thank you very much and God help us ”

If these biscuits carried the rubric of Paco Torreblanca, Oriol Balaguer, Ricardo Vélez, Jordi Butrón or one of the best Spanish pastry chefs, would be among the great milestones of our patisserie. For the moment, they remain in the shade.

How can they be achieved? Through the lathe of the Monastery observing the ritual of these occasions. Or via “on line”Requesting them to Made in Andalusia that sends them in insulated boxes with cold accumulators for an amount of 20 euros for the 12 units.

