Osteoporosis in women predicts increased risk of heart disease and stroke

Thinning of the spine in the lower back, the upper part of the femur (neck of the femur) and the hip are factors that predict an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, according to a study published in the journal ‘Heart’.

Osteoporosis is common, especially among women after menopause. It is characterized by thinning and weakening of the bones and an increased risk of fracture.

Previously published research indicates that people with osteoporosis often suffer from atherosclerosis (hardening and narrowing of the arteries) which suggests that both diseases may be related.

The risk of cardiovascular death is higher in women (21%) than in men (15%), and the predictive risk framework for heart disease is skewed toward men, so factors are needed that better identify women at higher risk of heart attack or stroke, the researchers say.

Millions of women are screened for osteoporosis using a DXA scan, so eThis evaluation could be an ideal opportunity to identify any potential association between bone thinning and atherosclerosis., as well as women at higher risk of heart disease, without incurring additional costs or greater exposure to radiation, they add.

To verify this, the researchers reviewed the medical records of women between the ages of 50 and 80 who had undergone a DXA scan for osteoporosis at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital between 2005 and 2014.

After excluding those who already had heart disease or other serious ailment at the time of the scan, the final analysis included 12,681 women whose health was followed for an average of 9 years, using data from the national registry.

In total, 468 women (around 4%) suffered a heart attack or stroke during the follow-up period. Some 237 (2%) died.

Thinning or weakening of the bones, expressed as a low bone mineral density score in the lumbar spine, neck of the femur, and hip, was independently associated with an increased risk (between 16% and 38%) of having a heart attack or stroke after taking into account potentially influential factors, such as age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and a previous bone fracture.

And a formal diagnosis of osteoporosis was also independently associated with a 79% increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Adding the bone mineral density score or a clinical diagnosis of osteoporosis or osteopenia (precursor of osteoporosis) to clinical risk factors predicted risk more effectively than clinical risk factors alone.

It is not known exactly how osteoporosis and atherosclerosis might be related, but long-term inflammation and accumulated oxidative stress play a key role in both age-related bone loss and atherosclerosis, while sex hormones, particularly estrogens, help regulate bone turnover and the system vascular, the researchers explain.

It is an observational study, and as such cannot establish the cause, only the correlation. Additionally, the researchers acknowledge several limitations in their conclusions: The study included women from a South Korean medical center, so the results might not be more widely applicable.

Additionally, they were unable to collect potentially important information on levels of physical activity or steroid use, which affect bone mineral density and risk for cardiovascular disease.

However, they conclude that, “considering that the DXA scan is widely used to detect osteopenia and osteoporosis in asymptomatic women, the significant association between bone mineral density and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease it offers an opportunity for large-scale risk assessment in women at no additional cost or radiation exposure. “

In a linked editorial, Drs Dexter Canoy and Kazem Rahimi, from the Nuffield Department of Women’s and Reproductive Health at the University of Oxford, UK, agree, adding that further research in different settings is warranted.

But they suggest that “perhaps the time has come to establish how bone health affects the vasculature and to understand the underlying pathophysiology that links osteoporotic and atherosclerotic conditions. In doing so, we may discover new ways to improve patient care and treatment. hearts and minds of women as well as men. “