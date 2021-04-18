ostensibly reduce the number of deaths in the construction of stadiums

Qatar has come forward on allegations that 6,500 workers have lost their lives in the construction of the 2022 World Cup stadiums. In an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, Sheikh Thamer bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Director of Media Affairs at the Government Communications Office, He assured that the reports published on this matter have been false and that they are manipulated.

“Those reports are very far from reality. That report includes all deaths during the last ten years of residents in Qatar from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal and not all of those people were working on construction sites“Said Al Thani, who places the number of foreign people who are engaged in stadium construction at 20%.

«Expatriates from these countries they also include students, the elderly, and workers employed in offices, retail stores, schools, and hospitals. Qatar has more than 1.4 million expatriates from these countries. Only 20% of them are employed as workers in the construction sector, which represents less than 10% of all deaths between 2014 and 2019, “he said.

The information that accused Qatar of these behind these deaths, published by the English newspaper The Guardian, It was a call to boycott the 2022 World Cup. However, the politician assured that “in recent weeks, many football associations, NGOs and fan groups they have realized that a boycott is not a constructive outcome »At the same time that he commented, a reform of labor legislation is under way to protect the rights of workers.

“The State of Qatar has raised the bar. Outdoor work is prohibited during the hottest hours of the day in the summer and new technology has been introduced to keep workers cool when they are on site. Modern accommodation has been built throughout the country for workers and the scope of the powers of labor inspectors to control working and accommodation conditions has been expanded, “said the president, who asserted that more than 7,000 convictions for labor abuse in 2020 with fines and even prison terms.

«We have expanded our agreement with the UN labor body, the International Labor Organization in Geneva, that in 2018 it opened an office in Qatar to support our labor reform program, “said Al Thani, who assures that Qatar has tightened its measures so that employers do not take advantage of its position. The Persian Gulf state is determined to organize the best Soccer World Cup of all time.