It seems this is a weekend for certain WTA players to gain confidence heading into Wimbledon. After Kerber’s triumph at Bad Homborg, it was the turn of Jelena Ostapenko. Two years later, she lifts a WTA title again and has achieved it in the tournament of Eastbourne, defeating Anett Kontaveit by a double 6-3. Semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2018, Ostapenko gains confidence in this way for the third Grand Slam of the year and aims to be one of the covered in the women’s team for this next Slam.