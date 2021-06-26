Ostapenko: “Playing like this I can get back to the top10”

And he does not lie, since the week he has signed on Eastbourne WTA 500 it is a real scandal. A sublime version of Jelena Ostapenko on the British grass that has led him to lift a title 20 months later. With the maturity and calm of having already gone through several stages on the tour, the Latvian said this after tying her fourth WTA crown.

“I am very happy with the way I played all week. There were some even matches, but I fought them until the last moment. I played well, but in the semifinal and final I gave the highest level. Today I was very calm before entering the track, I did not have any type of stress, I looked ready. I tried to be aggressive and go for my shots, I think I served very well and subtracted better, in addition to using the drop off from time to time. I think this is just the beginning, if I keep playing in this way I can get back to the top 10, I have to keep my mind ready and work even harder, “he stressed before facing Wimbledon.