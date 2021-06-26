Ostapenko and Kontaveit to fight for the Eastbourne title

We already know the two women who will fight tomorrow to lift the title in the WTA 500 Eastbourne 2021. On the one hand there will be Estonia Anett Kontaveit, who was benefited in her semifinal duel against Camila Giorgi by the abandonment of the Italian player when the result marked 5-4 in her favor in the first set. On the other hand, the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko She gave the surprise by defeating the Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-4 and 6-1 in one hour and 30 minutes of play. Tomorrow we will know which of the two tennis players wins the title and arrives at Wimbledon with morale through the roof.