Ostapenko and Giorgi surprise Kasatkina and Sabalenka in Eastbourne

The Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and the Italian Camila Giorgi gave the surprise in Eastbourne on Thursday by eliminating the Russian Daria Kasatkina and the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka to gain a foothold in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Ostapenko, who won his second straight match in three sets, beat Kasatkina, a finalist last week in Birmingham, for the third time in his career, 1-6, 7-5 and 6-2. The Latvian, winner of Roland Garros in 2017 will face Elena Rybakina in the semifinals, who beat the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 7-6 (7) and 7-6 (5).

The other surprise of the day was Giorgi, who despite losing his service seven times, beat Sabalenka, the tournament’s top seed, 7-6 (5), 0-6 and 6-4. The transalpina achieved victory number eleven against a ‘top ten’ in his career and look for a place in the Eastbourne final against Anett Kontaveit. The Estonian beat the Swiss Viktorija Golubic by 2-6, 7-6 (2) and 7-5.