Juan Carlos Osorio, once coach of the tricolor team, was a participant in the evolution that Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano they had with the team in recent years. For this reason, it was clear in ensuring that the skills of both footballers bear some similarity to those of the Brazilian star Neymar.

During an interview for ESPN, the Colombian bitterly recalled the elimination of Mexico against Brazil in the past world Cup. There, Osorio stated that both the ‘Hyena‘ As the ‘Chucky‘Were two of the footballers who moderately kept similar technicalities with the Brazilian attackers, among them Neymar.

“With the group of players we had very good, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano, we needed other players like the ones that had Brazil in the lead (…) William, Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesús similar in Mexico only one: Carlos candle. In Brazilian midfielders: Casemiro, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, in Mexico only Héctor Herrera (…) The difference is in the players” he pointed.

Spectacular 🇲🇽 @miseleccionmx @adidasmx #HereToCreate # SoyMéxico pic.twitter.com/ProR6uDoNh – carlos vela (@ 11carlosV) March 20, 2018

By last, Osorio confessed that some footballers ‘Threw in the towel’ since before the match against Brazil. The South American assured that there was total silence on campus when he questioned them about the security to face the cariocas in Russia 2018.

“When we faced Brazil I gathered all my players and asked them if we were ready to play against them, the answer was silence ”he sentenced.

Juan Carlos Osorio converted Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano in the starting offensive during his stay in the Selection. Even both footballers managed to evolve favorably to such a degree that they became two of the best players in the tricolor during the last world cup fair.