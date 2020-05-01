The coordinator of the PRI in the Senate, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, claimed to be infected with COVID-19, two weeks after the full Senate discussed and endorsed the Amnesty Law. This is the first Mexican senator with coronavirus.

“I inform you that I had to take the COVID-19 test, I came out positive. Following medical recommendations, I will be protected at home”, he wrote on his social networks.

Sources consulted by El Univesal detailed that the senator and former secretary of the Interior remain asymptomatic, and that the test was performed at the express recommendation.

The senator is not part of the Permanent Commission of Congress, which will be installed tomorrow in the Senate, so you should not attend.

So far, the PRI votes to approve an extraordinary period and endorse reforms to the Federal Budget Law remain against.

