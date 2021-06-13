Osmel had mental problems in Nuestra Belleza Latina

. In Nuestra Belleza Latina they said that Osmel Sousa had mental problems: Who was it?

The followers of Nuestra Belleza Latina are counting the days until the 12th season of the famous Univisión reality series premieres, and in addition to the talented, beautiful and charismatic women who have passed through the Univision show since 2007, a character who became A hallmark of the program was the so-called Beauty Czar, Osmel Sousa.

The Cuban-Venezuelan, due to his scathing comments, generated hatred and love among the followers of the show, and on more than one occasion there were hard confrontations with his colleagues on the panel of judges, who did not share the harshness of their positions, to the point that on one occasion his sanity was questioned.

In the auditions of the program in 2008, the radio host Piolín Sotelo, who was invited to help choose the girls who would receive the royal pass with the famous phrase “you’re beautiful signature here”, told Osmel Sousa’s face that he had mental problems. Tweety got upset with the creator of queens, after assuring with total impudence a very pretty young woman who was looking to compete, that she had no physical qualities.

2007-2008 Our Latina Beauty Holds Unforgettable bickering between the judges of seasons 1 and 2 of Nuestra Belleza Latina. Remember how the judges have fun! facebook.com/NuestraBellezaLatina univision.com/content/channel.jhtml?chid=10&schid=10753&web=true2010-04-17T01:49:17Z

The painful moment, which was taken by Osmel with grace, continues to be seen on YouTube, where he shoots this video that we present here, where you can see the mention that the Czar of Beauty had mental problems, from the second 0:15 .

The clip shows the arrival of a young girl, who after presenting herself in the hope of being accepted, received a slap from Osmel.

Osmel Sousa and his sharp frankness His sincerity has made aspiring women suffer since the beginning of Nuestra Belleza Latina. With this video, he remembers how the auditions went and the many times the applicants fared poorly. 2010-04-10T12: 25: 47Z

“You are not at all beautiful, as for a beauty contest”, was the dart that Osmel Sousa threw at the young girl, to which Tweety jumped in defense of the aspirant and attacked the coach of several Miss Universe and Miss World.

“What happens is that the lord, my queen, has mental problems … then, you have to understand,” Tweety said with great respect to the young woman, who was comforted.

Then, and without pretending to ignore his colleague’s comment, Osmel Sousa responded with one of his usual phrases, noting that he was in his five senses and in full use of his mental faculties.

Look Tweety. I’m fine, mentally. I believe that the one who has mental problems is you, and not mental but visual ”, refuted Osmel.

In New York there were disastrous auditions Although Osmel was not present in New York, the judges were relentless with the girls who went to the casting. Nuestra Belleza Latina: the search for the most beautiful Latina in the United States. Presented by: Chiquinquira Delgado, Javier Poza Judges: Osmel Sousa, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Jomari Goyso SUBSCRIBE !: bit.ly/NBLSubscribe Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/NuestraBellezaLatina Follow us on Twitter:… 2015-01-26T04: 54: 03Z

In the same video, Osmel is seen calling Alicia Machado a “dwarf” and in another scathing comment to Lupita Jones, he gave her to understand that she was a “witch”, as she said: “I hope that next year you will come a little more modernized , that you do not come with a broom but with a vacuum cleaner ”.