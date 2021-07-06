Osmel called Ana Patricia Nuestra Belleza Latina a fool

. Osmel Sousa thought Ana Patricia was ‘stupid’ when Nuestra Belleza Latina won

In 2010, Ana Patricia Gámez (at that time González), was crowned the winner of the fourth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, leaving the fans of the show happy, who from the beginning gave her as the top favorite of the contest.

And although the Mexican, who at that time was 22 years old, was all that a queen could mean, the president of the jury table of the Univision reality show, Osmel Sousa, assured years later, in front of the young woman herself, that she thought that Ana Patricia was “stupid.”

This is what Osmel said, with his particular style of saying things, in a very brusque way, in a segment of Despierta América, in which Karla Martínez parodied an aspiring Nuestra Belleza Latina 2014.

This is how Ana Patricia's audition was at NBL

“She was a little silly,” said Osmel, referring to the image she had of Ana Patricia when she won the Univision pageant. “I cried for everything. I was scared ”.

But the so-called maker of universal queens was not satisfied with the comment but went further and even said that he did not give a weight for the promising future of the Mexican queen, after learning that she was going to host Univision shows.

“When they told me that you were going to be working here, I said: ‘Are you working here? who is a great professional in the world of communications, but one of the great misses of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Ana Patricia Gonzalez, Reina de Nuestra Belleza Latina 2010

“I am proud of you that you are working here,” said the queen expert. “When you started, I was very surprised. I am very happy with everything you have done. I think you have been one of the best Our Latin Beauty we have ever had ”.

And far from being upset at having been called ‘stupid’ by Osmel and by the sincerity with which the Beauty Czar told her that he did not believe in her, the Mexican thanked the support and advice she received from the president of the judges’ table. of reality.

“I remember (Osmel) almost at the end he told me: ‘you have to change your voice shape, because if not, in this medium you will not last long’ … and I have worked on that, but that support has made my dream come true. “Added the ex-queen.

The Mexican shone with her own light in the fourth season, of the program that aired between March 9 and May 23, 2010.

Ana Patricia won with 25.4% of the public’s votes, while the Colombian Carolina Ramírez ranked second.