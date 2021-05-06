Oskar Piechota accepts 22-month suspension from USADA

Oct 21, 2017; Gdansk, Poland; Oskar Piechota (red gloves) competes against Jonathan Wilson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ergo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Oskar piechota, Polish Middleweight UFC, has received a suspension from USADA that will leave it inactive until the end of 2022.

The anti-doping agency made the case public on Wednesday.

Piechota, 31, tested positive for growth hormone releasing pralmorelin in a urine test collected on September 20.

Despite a good start in the Octagon, before testing positive Piechota was on a four-game losing streak, three by KO / TKO and one by submission. His last knockdown, however, was reversed to a No-Contest after Marc-André Barriult test positive for ostarina.

Due to this retroactive suspension Piechota will be able to make his return to the sport as of February 2022.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.