Oshimen, the most expensive signing in the history of Naples, begins to be decisive

04/23/2021

On at 20:34 CEST

Victor Oshimen, the most expensive signing in the history of Naples, has had a very difficult start as a Neapolitan. Injuries have prevented him from showing his full potential in his first season at Diego Armando Maradona, but now that he has managed to chain eight consecutive games playing, he is taking advantage of them to show his scoring nose.

In last Thursday’s game, where Gattuso’s team beat Lazio by a resounding 5-2, the Nigerian forward closed the scoring after a powerful shot that slipped through the post of the Romans’ goalkeeper, Pepe Reina, who there was nothing he could do to prevent it. Control oriented within the area and definition of pure nine to consolidate fifth place and continue to pressure Juventus, which follows two points, to try to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

In Italy they already point out that Naples has great possibilities to fight for the European places after the good game offered and the offensive power shown. The press claims that recovering Oshimen and Mertens, whom the former Italian international is alternating, can turn them into a lethal ‘tactical weapon’.

The young Nigerian talent, 22 years old, arrived in Italy from Lille, where last season he scored 18 goals and distributed 8 assists in the 38 games he played. His powerful stride and ease of finding the goal, led Naples to pay 50 million plus 10 in variables, although by including players in the operation, the final cost of the transfer was estimated between 70 and 80 million, thus surpassing the incorporation of the Mexican Hirving Lozano, who signed for about 42.

Well, with the hope of being, despite his age, the great reference in attack of the ‘partenopeo’ group, a shoulder injury after the first 6 Serie A matches, which ended up chaining with the coronavirus, took him away from the pitch for two months. The bad fortune did not end here and, after coming into contact with the ball again during the following month, a collision in the 90th minute in the game against Atalanta, left him unconscious on the pitch, causing him a concussion that made him return to stop.

To date, 22 games have been lost, but yes, except in one of them, whenever it has been available, it has enjoyed minutes.

Now, being able to enjoy continuity, he has been able to show the fans that his connection with the goal can give them a lot of joy. Since recovering from the shock, he has seen goal every 100 minutes of play. 6 in total are the times he has scored dressed in the Naples shirt, and those that remain.

The decisive stretch of the season is coming and Oshimen, is prepared to continue contributing goals to the prolific Napoli forward, who already has 71 goals this season.