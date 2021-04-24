Oscars nominations 2021: all nominees

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (which recently premiered the movie ‘White Tiger’ on Netflix) and her husband, the singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas they have announced who are the nominees and the nominees in the 23 categories of this 93rd edition of the Oscars awards, in a difficult year for the film industry due to sanitary restrictions caused by the spread of Covid-19 around the world.

The 2021 Oscars gala, to be held on April 25, will announce who the winners of this year are. Following the tradition of the last two years, there will be no official presenter of the ceremony. As we saw in the last edition of the Golden Globes, the Oscars will offer a mixed gala format, with in-person appearances from its traditional Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and also connections by video call.

Then we leave you the complete list with all the nominations for the Oscars 2021:

Best film

“The father”

“Judas And The Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“A promising young woman”

“Sound Of Metal”

“The Chicago 7 Trial”

Best Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins for “The Father”

Chadwick Boseman for “The Mother of the Blues”

Gary Oldman for “Mank”

Steven Yeun for “Minari”

Best Leading Actress

Viola Davis for “The Mother of the Blues”

Andra Day for “America vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby for “Fragments of a Woman”

Frances McDormand for “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan for “A Promising Young Woman”

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round”

David Fincher for “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari”

Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell for “A Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen for “The Chicao 7 Trial”

Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr. for “A Night in Miami”

Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield for “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close for “Hillbilly: A Country Elegy”

Olivia Colman for “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried for “Mank”

Youn Yuh-jung for “Minari”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton “The Father”

Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland”

Kemp Powers for “A Night in Miami”

Ramin Bahrani “White Tiger”

Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas for “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari”

Emerald Fennell for “A Promising Young Woman”

Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder for “Sound of Metal”

Aaron Sorkin for “The Chicago 7 Trial”

Best Animated Film

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best International Film

“Another round”

“Better Days”

“Collective”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Best Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The mole agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best Photography

Sean Bobbitt for “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt for “Mank”

Dariusz Wolski for “News from the New World”

Joshua James Richards for “Nomadland”

Phedon Papamichael for “The Chicago 7 Trial”

Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Best Editing

“The father”

“Nomadland”

“A promising young woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Chicago 7 Trial”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly: A Rural Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Best Original Soundtrack

“Give 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News from the great world”

“Soul”

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Chicago 7 Trial”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga Story”

“Lo Sì (Seen)” from “Life ahead”

“Speak Now” from “A Night in Miami”

Best Production Design

“The father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News from the great world”

“Tenet”

Better Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News from the great world”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Best Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Animated Short Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Documentary Short Film

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”