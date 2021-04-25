Oscars 2021: Time and TV channel to see the ceremony

Getty Images

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, will take place this Sunday, April 25, 2021. The 93rd edition of the Oscars will be broadcast on ABC at 8:00 PM ET / 5: 00 PM PT, from different points including the traditional Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. You can also watch the broadcast through the ABC or ABC.com app.

Here’s what you need to know about the ceremony:

When are the Oscars 2021?



Sunday, April 25, 2021

What time do they start?

USA.: Those in the United States can see the Oscars starting at 5:00 pm PST for those on the West Coast. People on the East Coast must wait until 8:00 pm EST on Sunday to view the event.

UK: For people on the other side of the world who want to see the event live, the Oscars will begin at 1:00 am GMT on Monday, April 26.

Australia: Viewers Down Under will be able to catch the Oscars during AEST noon on Monday, April 26.

Spain: Starting at 2:00 am on Monday, April 26.

Latin America: The Oscars can be seen live, from the red carpet until the end of the ceremony in almost all of Latin America through TNT, whose transmission of the gala will begin one hour before the beginning of the ceremony, that is, at 7:00 a.m. p.m

Where will they be transmitted from?

As part of the tradition, the Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. But, due to the pandemic, the ceremony will also take place from different locations in the United States, such as Union Station, one of the most represented railway stations in American cinema.

Who will be the presenter?

For this 93rd edition, the awards will not have a single presenter. The idea of ​​the producers (Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh) is to broadcast a fully televised gala, as if it were a movie.

Among the actresses and actors who will present the awards and present the different categories are Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Harrison Ford, Laura Dern, Rita Moreno, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Halle Berry, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Angela Bassett, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, and Bryan Cranston.

Red carpet

The red carpet is scheduled to begin at 5:50 PM ET.

Below is a live schedule to see the red carpet, provided by TNT Latin America:

Who are the favorites to win?

Bets are already starting to be placed. Everything at the end of the Best film will be nomadland winner of the Golden Globe and BAFTA in the same category.

Regarding the Best Director Chloé Zhao, head of Nomadland, is expected to be the favorite to win the statuette.

The best Best Leading Actor Chadwick Boseman would take it for his performance in The Mother of the Blues.

Finally the Best Leading Actress would be Carey Mulligan for her role in A Promising Girl.

