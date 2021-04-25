Oscars 2021: the best of the red carpet and the ‘looks’ of celebrities in this edition number 93



All the details from the red carpet during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images

One of the parts that everyone looks forward to when the most important day for the industry arrives movie theater, The Oscar awards, is the Red carpet. Here celebrities can wear their best clothes, which will probably remain in the memory of the group. As well as can wreak havoc on fashion critics, when they were not entirely successful. So the passage through the red carpet is summed up to the best and worst dresses of the night.

This year it was not located on the outside of the traditional Dolby Theater in Hollywood from The Angels but in Union Station, the main train station in the same city. So from there all the participants of the great productions of the film industry came and dazzled, thus the designers also got a good slice of praise.

Andra Day.

Nominated for Best actress for the movie “Billy Holiday Une Affaire d’état“, Which narrates the life of the singer, she wore a low-cut and gold dress by the designer Vera Wang.

Amanda Seyfried.

Nominated as Best Supporting Actress for the movie “Mank” se decided to wear a red bodice and tulle dress designed by Armani.

Amanda Seyfried chose a red Armani for the ceremony. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images.

Carey Mulligan.

Chose a Valentino golden color just the night she’s nominated for Best actress for the movie “Promising Young Woman”.

Carey Mulligan struck a golden Valentino. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images.

Viola Davis.

Nominated in category a Best actress for the movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“, She chose a white dress from the house Alexander McQueen.

Viola Davis wore a white Alexander McQueen. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images.

Desmond Roe and Travon Free.

Directors of “Two Distant Strangers,” they wore yellow and black combining.

Desmond Roe and Travon Free combined in black and yellow to walk the red carpet. Photo: Matt Petit / AMPAS / Getty Images.

Lesli Odom Jr.

Nominated by “On Night in Miami “ decided to go similar to the brand’s gold Brioni. Odom has always been characterized by wearing brightly colored and iridescent suits.

Leslie Odom Jr. wore an all-gold suit. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images.

Laura Pausini.

He wore the signature black classic Valentino and accompanied it with jewels BVLAGRI. The Italian singer is nominated in the category of Best Original Song with “Yes (Seen)”.

Ariana DeBose.

The actress, who is in the new film that will also be released during the ceremony, wore a Versace dress, sandals Stuart weitzman and jewelry from Harry winston.

Ariana DeBose arrived in a long orange dress and a high neckline. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images.

Diane Warren.

This is not the first time she has been nominated. Will act alongside Laura Pausini with the song “Yes (Seen)” of the movie “The Live Ahead”. He chose a white satin pantsuit from the house Valentino.

Diane Warren in a pantsuit from Versace. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images.

Tiara Thomas.

It is nominated in the category a Best Original Song “Fight For You”. She decided on a pantsuit also that made it special for her from the label Jovana louis.

Tiara Thomas dazzled in a pantsuit and plunging neckline.Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images.

Colman Domingo.

Of the movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” struck with a fluorescent pink suit from the house Versace.

Colman Domingo caused a sensation in a fluorescent pink Versace suit. Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images.

Glenn Close.

She walked very classically down the red carpet wearing electric blue and black pants. She is one of the nominees for “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Glenn Close went for blue and black in a very traditional way. Photo: Pizzelo-Pool / Getty Images.

Celeste Waite.

Nominated for Best Original song attracted attention for her tiara, her hairstyle and for holding a heart purse in her hands designed by the house Gucci.