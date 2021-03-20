Oscars 2021: List of nominees

. Oscars 2021: Full List of Nominees

This Monday, March 15, the Hollywood Academy officially announced the list of all the nominees and candidates for the 93rd edition of the Oscars, to take the long-awaited statuette. The winners will be officially known on April 25, at the ceremony that will take place from the usual Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States.

It should be remembered that the Academy delayed its 93rd edition for two months, due to the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus. February 28 was the original date the awards would take place.

Who announced the nominees?

Singer Nick Jonas and his sentimental partner, Priyanka Chopra, were in charge of announcing the nominees of the 23 categories for the Oscars Awards 2021, through a special live broadcast, which was transmitted through the website and the Academy’s social networks.

Relive the live broadcast here:

93rd Oscars NominationsRelive this year’s Oscar nominations announcement with Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”) and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas (“Kingdom”). See the full list of nominees on ►► Oscar.com Subscribe for more @Oscars videos ►► osca.rs/subscribeyt #Oscars #OscarNoms #PriyankaChopraJonas #NickJonas #PriyankaChopra 93rd Oscars Nominations 2021-03-15T12: 42: 57Z

See the full list of nominees

BEST FILM:

• Nomadland

• The Chicago 7 trial

• Minari

• A promising young woman

• Mank

• Sound of Metal

• The father

• Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST DIRECTION:

• Chloé Zhao by Nomadland

• Lee Isaac Chung for Minari

• David Fincher by Mank

• Emerald Fennell for A Promising Young Woman

• Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round

BEST ACTOR:

• Chadwick Boseman for The Mother of the Blues

• Anthony Hopkins for The Father

• Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal

• Steven Yeun for Minari

• Gary Oldman for Mank

BEST ACTRESS:

• Carey Mulligan for A Promising Young Woman

• Frances McDormand for Nomadland

• Viola Davis for The mother of the blues

• Andra Day for the United States against Billie Holliday

• Vanessa Kirby for Fragments of a Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

• Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah

• Sacha Baron Cohen for The Chicago 7 Trial

• Leslie Odom Jr. for A Night in Miami …

• Paul Raci for Sound of Metal

• Lakeith Stanfield by Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

• Youn Yhu-jung by Minari

• Olivia Colman for The Father

• Maria Bakalova for Borat, film film sequel

• Glenn Close for Hillbilly, a rural elegy

• Amanda Seyfried by Mank

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT:

• The Chicago 7 trial

• A promising young woman

• Minari

• Sound of Metal

• Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT:

• Nomadland

• One night in Miami …

• The father

• White Tiger

• Borat, film film sequel

BEST PHOTOGRAPH:

• Nomadland

• Mank

• News from the big world

• Judas and the Black Messiah

• The Chicago 7 trial

BEST ASSEMBLY:

• The Chicago 7 trial

• Nomadland

• A promising young woman

• Sound of Metal

• The father

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN:

• Mank

• News from the big world

• The mother of blues

• The father

• Tenet

BEST COSTUME:

• Emma

• Mank

• The mother of blues

• Mulan

• Pinocchio

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

• The mother of blues

• Pinocchio

• Mank

• Hillbilly, a rural elegy

• Emma

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS:

• Tenet

• Midnight sky

• The magnificent Ivan

• Mulan

• Love and Monsters

BEST SOUND:

• Sound of Metal

• News from the big world

• Mank

• Greyhound

• Soul

BEST MUSIC:

• Soul

• News from the big world

• Minari

• Mank

• Give 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms

BEST ORIGINAL SONG:

• One night in Miami…: Speak Now

• Life ahead: Io Si (Seen)

• Judas and the Black Messiah: Fight for You

• The Chicago 7 Trial: Hear My Voice

• Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga Story: Husavik (My Hometown)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM:

• Another round (Denmark)

• Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)

• Collective (Romania)

• The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

• Better Days (Hong Kong)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM:

• Collective

• Crip Camp

• The mole agent

• My Octopus Teacher

• Time

BEST ANIMATION FILM:

• Onward

• Shaun the sheep 2

• Beyond the moon

• Soul

• Wolfwalkers

BEST FICTION SHORT:

• Feeling Through

• The Letter Room

• The Present

• Two Distant Strangers

• White Eye

BEST ANIMATION SHORT:

• Burrow

• Genius Loci

• If Anything Happens I Love You

• Opera

• Yes-People

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

• Colette

• A Concerto Is a Conversation

• Do Not Split

• Hunger Ward

• A Love Song for Latasha

MOST NOMINATED FILMS:

• With 10: Mank

• With 6: Nomadland, Sound of Metal, Minari, The father, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Trial of the 7 of Chicago

• With 5: The mother of the blues and A promising young woman

• Con 4: News from the great world

What you should know:

1. ‘The mother of blues’ and ‘A night in Miami …’ are left out of Best Picture

2. Thomas Vinterberg enters Best Direction to the detriment of Aaron Sorkin

3. Lakeith Stanfied enters Best Supporting Actor although he had been promoted as a lead

When is the ceremony?

The delivery ceremony will be on April 25

What is the most nominated film?

‘Mank’ is the most nominated with 10 nominations

READ MORE: Daniela Álvarez returns to Colombian television With what project?