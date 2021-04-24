Oscar-winning director still interested in making a Silver Surfer movie – Tomatazos

Adam McKay was once known to be Will Ferrell’s close collaborator, mostly thanks to his films about the colorful reporter Ron Burgundy. In recent years he has gone on to become an award-winning director. Thanks to La Gran Apue $ ta – 88% earned an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and their first Best Director nomination. The Vice President: Beyond Power – 69%, meanwhile, earned him this nomination again, but also for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film.

What not everyone knows is that the director has also entered the world of superheroes. The script for Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81% was written by him, although it is based on what Edgar Wright had already written. In fact, Marvel wanted him to direct the movie when Wright dropped out of the project, but McKay He refused because he is a friend of the British director. That said, he remained on the project as a screenwriter because he is also a friend of Paul Rudd.

He recently went to MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. There he spoke of his intention to develop a Silver Surfer film, but the project came to nothing:

Silver Surfer was gruesome. There’s something about him … because we did try. I think it’s connected to The Fantastic Four and that’s why it lives under its shadow. Something got in the way because we tried a couple years ago, but it could be wrong. Maybe I’m remembering it wrong, but there was a reason why it couldn’t be or maybe someone was already working on that project.

Most likely, that reason was the fact that at that time the rights were about to pass to Marvel again, which would most likely complicate any project related to the character. Fortunately, the director has not lost interest in directing a film about this cosmic character. In fact, he said he wants to find out if they may allow him to do so because he is very interested in that story:

If you see Galactus and the origin of Silver Surfer, [verás] how he sacrificed himself to save his planet. Norrin Radd, was that his name? He hadn’t thought of that name in a long time. It would be a very easy movie to turn into an allegory about the environment. I think it would be an incredible movie and visually it would be one of the most impressive films that Marvel has made. I haven’t lost interest in it. In fact, now that you mention it, I’m going to make a phone call to find out what happened. [con eso].

It is not the first time that the director mentions this topic in that podcast. In 2018 he had already spoken there about his interest in that character, but at that time the rights were still Fox:

Silver Surfer is what I want to do. I would do anything to make Silver Surfer because visually you could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed ​​Racer. At the same time, there’s a great emotional story there, man, where Norrin Radd [Silver Surfer] You have to make the decision to save your planet. That would be the one, but I think Fox owns the rights

Remember that a Fantastic Four movie is on the way. In that sense, it would not be unreasonable that after her, or perhaps as a preamble to her, a film was made about the origin of this character. It would be a good way to announce Galactus’s arrival on Earth. There isn’t much doubt that fans would like to see a showdown between the Avengers and the Eater of Worlds.

Let’s hope McKay can convince Kevin Feige that he is the best option to adapt the story of this silver character to the big screen. Let’s just hope it doesn’t Will ferrell in the leading role, although he would be a most interesting Galactus.

