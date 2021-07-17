Óscar Vanegas ‘excited’ the fans before the start of the 2021 Apertura

The Red Devils of Toluca continue with pre-season training at the Metepec facilities, ahead of the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of the MX League facing the Braves of Ciudad Juarez.

In a press videoconference, defender Óscar Vanegas sent a message to the fans of the Mexiquenses that they trust the squad and the work that has been done in training and that it will bear fruit on the field.

“That they believe in this group, we work day by day to give our best. We have a great group, and every time we go out on the pitch, we are going to give our best for this shirt,” he declared.

In addition, the Colombian defender confessed that he was working hard to realize his dream of being able to reach the MX League and when the opportunity came with the Red Devils of Toluca, he did not hesitate to accept it.

“It was a dream that I had been waiting for, I had been working for that. When they mentioned Toluca to me, I did not think about it; I come with a lot of courage, a lot of attitude, and wanting to make history at the club,” he said.

